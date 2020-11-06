 Skip to content
(NBC Miami) Subby had no idea Lamborghinis even had kidneys (nbcmiami.com)
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The elusive Lamborghini Renefora.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The option will cost you 5 times more in American than in Italy.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How else would they piss away all you money?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Silly, donor. BMW's are for kidneys.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Vrooom vrooom legume!
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That kidney is actually just borrowed from a Fiat, repainted and rebadged.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That is a renal cool way to promote organ donation.  Acute story about acute renal failure, magnephric actually.

/now I will walk away
//for my bad play on words
///and feel great shame.
 
