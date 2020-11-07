 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Emergency loads of big rock needed to protect lighthouse from rising waters and winter ice. In other news, "Emergency loads of big rock" would be a good radio-station promo   (mlive.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cover Of The Rolling Stone-Dr.Hook
Youtube -Ux3-a9RE1Q
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gallstone porn.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We c
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any reason why the water levels keep getting higher?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Have they made an inquarry?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Gallstone porn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zez: Any reason why the water levels keep getting higher?


Somebody keeps dropping big loads of rock in the ocean.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Riprap. It's called riprap.
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
...massive stones...

Yeah, that's what she said.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Riprap. It's called riprap.


thingsthatmadeanimpression.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


"Say hello... to oblivion."
 
