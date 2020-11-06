 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   2020 candle will probably burn down your house   (kfor.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow just wow

I imagine that would smell like California, Colorado, and Being stuck at home for nine months
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fataldragonfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I forgot about Tiger King. It's been such a long year. Wow.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The candle is created with vegan kerasoy wax...

If it isn't made of human fat then it isn't a 2020 candle.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not as dangerous as a Cave Johnson lemon.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fataldragonfly: Oh, I forgot about Tiger King. It's been such a long year. Wow.


But he's still so relevant!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the lockdown candle smell like the households that no longer shower daily, wear pants/bras, and have a back room converted to a home gym?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: The candle is created with vegan kerasoy wax...

If it isn't made of human fat then it isn't a 2020 candle.


If it doesn't give you Covid, it's not a genuine 2020 Candle
 
fusillade762
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Does the lockdown candle smell like the households that no longer shower daily, wear pants/bras, and have a back room converted to a home gym?


These days I shower when I can't remember when I last showered.

To think of it, I can't remember when I last showered right now.  But it's too late to shower and I'm drunk, so I'll probably remember I forgot to shower tomorrow.

Maybe.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fusillade762: maxandgrinch: Does the lockdown candle smell like the households that no longer shower daily, wear pants/bras, and have a back room converted to a home gym?

These days I shower when I can't remember when I last showered.

To think of it, I can't remember when I last showered right now.  But it's too late to shower and I'm drunk, so I'll probably remember I forgot to shower tomorrow.

Maybe.


Protip - when you can smell the booze on yourself, you haven't taken one recently enough

/possibly void if you've just spilled some
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

