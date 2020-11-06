 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   A daikon radish grows in Osaka, conveniently in concrete just outside train station. "Many pedestrians are stopping to snap photographs of the plant"   (english.kyodonews.net) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I bet coins would fly out of the ground if you pulled it up
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhh... is there a Japanese darker who can explain the significance of this? All I know about Japanese culture is tentacle porn and those vending machines that sell little girls panties.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't know anything about Japan, but I still think this is pretty rad.

Well... rad-ish.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature is still trying to feed us, though we continue to mistreat her.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love radishes and that's all I have to contribute to this.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to seed a 1/4 acre of my land as a biodrilling, no till test to break up hard pan soil with daikon soon, so I'm really getting a kick out of this headline.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Konkrete Kimchi is the name of my K-pop/Johnette Napolitano tribute band.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh great.
Giant Meteor was just delayed?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Boooooooo!
 
mxyzplk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Every piece of concrete in Houston looks like this.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
jonette, with no h...fer krise sake
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Take your funny vote and GTFO.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

daffy: Nature is still trying to feed us, though we continue to mistreat her.


Well that's depressing. Thanks.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Radishes grow quickly and easily, they don't need much space, and their roots don't dig deep.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They can push up anywhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Uhhh... is there a Japanese darker who can explain the significance of this? All I know about Japanese culture is tentacle porn and those vending machines that sell little girls panties.


All I know is that here in America our infrastructure is such shiat that plants growing out from cracks in the concrete don't make the news unless a leaf looks like Jesus or something.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


?
 
cefm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Japanese love daikon. And this might be the  symbol of perseverance in difficult circumstances we need in these trying times.
 
kyuzokai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Uhhh... is there a Japanese darker who can explain the significance of this? All I know about Japanese culture is tentacle porn and those vending machines that sell little girls panties.


Daikon are "staple" food that you often see sticking out of little old ladies' shopping bags. They evoke feelings of home, nostalgia, countryside farms, etc. Seeing one growing in the middle of the city is like a reminder to slow down, enjoy life and family, and speaks to perseverance (which Japanese laud as one of the highest qualities).

That's my take as an expat with quite a few years in Japan under my belt.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: They can push up anywhere.

[Fark user image 640x480]


Velociradish?
 
alizeran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A sunflower that grew out a tiny crack of nothing in my neighborhood this year. I've been kind of fascinated with it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

erik-k: [Fark user image image 425x445]

?


Is this a euphemism for docking?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A daikon radish
Grows strongly in Osaka
Makes concrete its biatch

/ My finest verse.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just watch out for this asshole.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: [Fark user image 425x287] [View Full Size image _x_]


came in to post this. Glad to see my work is already done.
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I got a daikon radish
I love to take photographs
Mama don't take my Kodachrome away
 
ISO15693
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A daikon radish
conveniently in concrete
grows in Osaka

Just outside the trains
many pedestrians stop
to snap photographs
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Declassify Issue: [Fark user image 425x287] [View Full Size image _x_]

came in to post this. Glad to see my work is already done.


HBO Max enabled me
 
red5ish
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Uhhh... is there a Japanese darker who can explain the significance of this? All I know about Japanese culture is tentacle porn and those vending machines that sell little girls panties.


Remember the viral video of that rat that was lugging a slice of pizza down the stairs of the  New York City subway station? It's like that only with a lot less New York City attitude.
 
sourballs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never call a girl in Japan "daikon ashi." You will be sorry...
 
