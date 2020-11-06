 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Fark mascot takes gasoline, leaves payment   (wral.com)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's nuts.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: That's nuts.


This is no time to oak around.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is understandable as gas prices are outrageously high in Raleigh, NC at $1.68/gal.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three times...you bought cameras....and a locking gas cap hasn't occurred to you yet?

They even make locking plugs for capless cars.  I just googled it.  They're less than $30.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fresh organic locally sourced acorns are like $26 a pound at Whole Foods. Seems fair to me.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeets loots and leaves
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas-huffing Chipmunks is my Squirrel Nut Zippers tribute band
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
HPZ is humping gas cans now?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"nuts to you"
 
ansius
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
photo of the suspect

idgcdn.com.auView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Leave a 5 gal gas can of sugared gas in the back of a truck.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Leave a 5 gal gas can of sugared gas in the back of a truck.


Why would you give perfectly good gas to the person stealing gas from you?
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Just out picking up chicks.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: RedVentrue: Leave a 5 gal gas can of sugared gas in the back of a truck.

Why would you give perfectly good gas to the person stealing gas from you?


Water with gasoline floating on top would be a much better choice.
 
