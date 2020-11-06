 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Thanksgrieving? Muerto Christmas? Happy Holideads?   (npr.org) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got something this week, but the fever broke in a day, and everything is receding fast, but if it had lasted more than 18 hours, I was going to get teated again.

That's the f*cker with this. The symptoms are so similar to a variety of bugs, that it's easy to get scared FAST if you spike a fever and lose your appetite for a day or two.

I shut myself up, and had to get work covered, but I'd rather be careful than get someone else sick. I'm "lucky" the symptoms came on my days off, but it was scary for a bit. Because you won't know until you've got the f*cker.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't forget Black Death Friday!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the U.S., where every holiday is like Halloween...
 
victrin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Get tested anyway if you can. Just because symptoms came and went doesn't mean it wasn't Covid, and that you aren't still contagious.
 
LesterB
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

How's your sense of smell? Stay healthy hubie, we need more like you around here.

/Not less.
//Or fewer.
///Or something.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Trump said it would disappear when Biden wins.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We've already got a Butterball in the freezer and the resident baker is already making practice pies. No way anyone in this house is allowed to get sick before we feast. Not happening.

/the following tones conclude this Thanksgiving holiday prepper alert message

Blind Melon - Tones of Home (Official Music Video)
Youtube WKJO67NszfA
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hunker down until Biden is sworn in.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
