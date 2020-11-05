 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   If you're planning on doing any winter camping, here are some quick points for ... wait, what's that? Oh, there's no chance in hell you're doing any winter camping? Well, alrighty then   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Several things the article misses (unless I missed it in the article):

Yes, it is more comfortable to get a bag that is rated higher than what you are going to encounter (a 20deg bag for 30deg weather).  But you can increase the warmth and comfort, easily, with a couple of things - 1) Insulated pad - I use a Big Agnes Insulated Air Core.  I've slept in temps below 20deg at altitude on rock and have been downright toasty.  You can sleep on snow with this thing. 2) Get a bag liner.  They're small and will give you about 7 degrees and they add comfort.

You can/should eat a big spoonful of almond butter before brushing your teeth and going to bed.

If there's lot of snow and ice, take microspikes or crampons - especially if the trail runs along a lake (or you will risk sliding into the damn thing).

Make sure your tent is in the sun if possible...especially the morning sun.

Two pairs of socks - liner and thick.

Stove with a microregulator (if you use iso).

If you're not using the pee-bottle in the tent, make sure your "pee-zone" is clear because you don't want to wizz on your tent in the middle of the night.

I like the GSI cooksets because they have a water-holding bag that holds just as much as the pot that fits in it.  You can fill it with water and set it in the sun and have warm water in the late afternoon.  I've done this surrounded by snow.  It's good if you have been in the back country for days and want to freshen up (sponge bath).
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't, you citified idiot.

I've done a ton of backcountry camping over the last 30 years, and I've only winter-camped once and i will never do it again.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: If you're not using the pee-bottle in the tent, make sure your "pee-zone" is clear because you don't want to wizz on your tent in the middle of the night.


You're not invited on my next trip.

You're one of THOSE.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will, but we own a 30' RV with central air.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be lot of people camping out this winter if/when eviction protections are allowed to expire.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: UberDave: If you're not using the pee-bottle in the tent, make sure your "pee-zone" is clear because you don't want to wizz on your tent in the middle of the night.

You're not invited on my next trip.

You're one of THOSE.


I knew someone who mixed up the liquid soap bottle and the cooking oil bottle in the Okefenokee. Not me, but I still think about it.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Several things the article misses (unless I missed it in the article):

...

Make sure your tent is in the sun if possible...especially the morning sun.


...


The exception is if you need a windbreak.
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: UberDave: If you're not using the pee-bottle in the tent, make sure your "pee-zone" is clear because you don't want to wizz on your tent in the middle of the night.

You're not invited on my next trip.

You're one of THOSE.


Oooooh, somebody sipped out of the wrong bottle in the middle of the night, didn't they?

A friend and I used to do annual backcountry ski trips into the Sierra back in the 80's.  They were usually disasters becoming snowbound for a couple of days before the storms let up and we could ski out.  Good times.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing I always liked about winter camping was being able to put your gear in a sled and pull it along behind you.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be sure to bring lots of step 2.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pff.. amateurs.
https://youtu.be/rENR1G8bzbw
Allow me to introduce, the Bob Ross of camping.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
winter camping is the best. If you haven't done it, I would give it a shot.
Nothing beats crawling out of a cozy snow cave at dawn in the alpine.  And sleeping in a snow cave is like sleeping in an isolation chamber. So quiet and dark. Seriously amazing experience.
I think the winter access on Baldy Mountian in Jasper is restricted now for the caribou, but that area used to be awesome for a winter camp out.


One thing to remember: If you fark up while winter camping you will probably die. :D Don't fark up.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Be sure to bring lots of step 2.


*shakes tiny can of bear spray*
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: UberDave: If you're not using the pee-bottle in the tent, make sure your "pee-zone" is clear because you don't want to wizz on your tent in the middle of the night.

You're not invited on my next trip.

You're one of THOSE.


Only a crazy peson gets out of a warm sleeping bag for a piss.
And you would be insane let all that wonderful warm piss out of your sleeping bag during a winter camp.
Plus, packing out your waste is the proper leave no trace method.
/Never leave a full poop tube in a warm car
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got more than my fill of that shiat as a Boy Scout. 30 years isn't enough time to make me nostalgic for it.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: We will, but we own a 30' RV with central air.


Same here, along with a furnace, a water heater, a stove, and a toilet. The only way to camp any time of year :)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe when this pandemic is over the cost of buying a vintage Airstream trailer and having it fully modernized will be within reach. I've given up on the idea of buying a Sprinter van RV conversion since the kitchens are shiat, they only support smelly zero-privacy chemical toilets and no shower options. I hate the thought of owning a truck that would only ever be used to haul a trailer but I guess sometimes you take the good with the bad.
 
NotMyAlt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Um... battery operated socks? Maybe I would prioritize fire starting supplies.

Also, I've done several xc ski camping trips. Major key is to progressively slow yourself down so your sweat can evaporate before you stop. Otherwise you will freeze.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've done it.  Mostly in the Rockies, and only in late winter/early spring.  But once mrs bughunter got a wild hair and said "let's go camping for Christmas!"  We went to Silverwood Lake in SoCal, near Lake Arrowhead.  (Nice campground, actually)

The one thing I was not prepared for was the early sunset/late sunrise.  The darkness lasted forever it seemed.   I do not recommend camping on the winter solstice.

Also, in an otherwise unoccupied campground, three farkwits decided to squat in the site RIGHT NEXT to ours, drag felled trees to their camp for firewood, drink cases of cheap and blare hip hop from their car stereo all farking night.  ALL night.

Ranger chased 'em out next morning but it was way too damn late.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Boy Scout troop I was in, way back in the day, was a hike-in camping troop. We camped once a month, every month, and carried in everything we needed. Some of my fondest memories are of winter camping. We were also a one-match-per-patrol troop, and one of the fondest of those memories was when my patrol was the only one to get a fire going and we sold fire to the other patrols - including the leadership patrol - for the best of the food they brought in. We ate like kings that weekend...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sleeping on a frozen lake is fun too. The best is a floorless canvas tent over bare ice so you can see right down to the lake bottom. Laying in bed listening to the cracks and pings of the ice is a fun experience
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Waiting for the discount tent pic...waiting...waiting...
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: The Boy Scout troop I was in, way back in the day, was a hike-in camping troop. We camped once a month, every month, and carried in everything we needed. Some of my fondest memories are of winter camping. We were also a one-match-per-patrol troop, and one of the fondest of those memories was when my patrol was the only one to get a fire going and we sold fire to the other patrols - including the leadership patrol - for the best of the food they brought in. We ate like kings that weekend...


I hope the leaders had a backup way to make fire, otherwise that was really irresponsible. If you would get snowed in without a way to make fire things could get bad quickly.

/Lighter
//Strike anywhere matches in paraffin wax
///Ferro rod
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yes, it is more comfortable to get a bag that is rated higher than what you are going to encounter (a 20deg bag for 30deg weather). But you can increase the warmth and comfort, easily, with a couple of things - 1) Insulated pad - I use a Big Agnes Insulated Air Core. I've slept in temps below 20deg at altitude on rock and have been downright toasty. You can sleep on snow with this thing. 2) Get a bag liner. They're small and will give you about 7 degrees and they add comfort.

Stove with a microregulator (if you use iso).


It of course all depends on the temperatures you are camping in, but some additional words of warning.

Regardless of the valve on the stove, all ISO canisters will have serious issues (they often completely stop functioning) as you drop much below 10F. White gas is a different hassle, but can be a less aggravating option at that point.

As even the Big Agnes website says, "When sleeping on frozen ground or snow we recommend adding a closed cell foam pad." The pad needs to go between you and the insulated air mattress, the air mattress will protect you from the ground, but it will still tend towards air temp if the temperature is pretty low.

I can attest to both of these from some painful trial and err.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: UberDave: Several things the article misses (unless I missed it in the article):

...

Make sure your tent is in the sun if possible...especially the morning sun.

...


The exception is if you need a windbreak.


what if I need to break  wind?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: UberDave: If you're not using the pee-bottle in the tent, make sure your "pee-zone" is clear because you don't want to wizz on your tent in the middle of the night.

You're not invited on my next trip.

You're one of THOSE.


Heh.  I was just thinking how BRILLIANT that is!
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The last time I went winter camping was decades ago in Parris Island in December-January during a cold snap. The only advice I have to offer is keep your canteen in your sleeping bag.
 
State_College_Arsonist [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I slept outside in freezing conditions many times as a Boy Scout.  If I could pull it off as a twelve-year-old, any normal adult can do it.

As long as you have the right equipment, it's easy.  Wear the right clothing, get a sleeping bag rated for the weather and keep a good fire going.  Tents are kinda useless, they're only really good for keeping the wind away while you're sleeping, otherwise, they are cold as hell.  My survival shelters tended to be rather more hospitable.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reminds me of many years ago (2004, I think) when a coworker and her boyfriend went for a weekend camping trip to try out some new gear.  It was supposed to be moderate fall weather so they didn't take cold weather gear.  That weekend, there was a freak weather event that literally froze climbers to death on their ropes.    Monday morning, people checked their house and it was empty.  Boyfriend hadn't shown up for work, either.  We gave their info to the search and rescue team and they were spotted a couple days later and picked up by helicopter on Thursday.  Coworker and her boyfriend got snowed in and couldn't find their way back to the car because everything looked different under all the snow and their GPS borked.  Each morning, one would put on the wet clothes, dig the snow off the tent, chip thru the ice on the stream for water, change back into dry clothes, then eat a reward of a couple peanuts.  They went back in the spring and found their car was still in the parking lot, totally crushed by the winter's snow.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That brings back memories.  About 10° in the Wind River Range in WY - had the worst sore throat of my life after that trip.  After that, I decided to just ice climb during the day and drive home to a comfy bed.
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gopher321: Waiting for the discount tent pic...waiting...waiting...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

firemanbuck: gopher321: Waiting for the discount tent pic...waiting...waiting...

[Fark user image 204x248]


Ahh, there we go.

👍
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you have a snow machine you can always haul a wood stove if your tent can accommodate it.    Friend of mine does this in northern main and swears by it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

robodog: southernmanblog: The Boy Scout troop I was in, way back in the day, was a hike-in camping troop. We camped once a month, every month, and carried in everything we needed. Some of my fondest memories are of winter camping. We were also a one-match-per-patrol troop, and one of the fondest of those memories was when my patrol was the only one to get a fire going and we sold fire to the other patrols - including the leadership patrol - for the best of the food they brought in. We ate like kings that weekend...

I hope the leaders had a backup way to make fire, otherwise that was really irresponsible. If you would get snowed in without a way to make fire things could get bad quickly.

/Lighter
//Strike anywhere matches in paraffin wax
///Ferro rod


"So if we don't light our fire, those punks won't come over to our camp and we can drink and smoke all we want.  I talked to their runt leader and all we have to do is bring some fried chicken to them and we can use their fire."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
blog.theclymb.comView Full Size

Don't expect to be comfortable or warm but it's worth it
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Winter - not even ONCE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I beach camped this year. It was great no people and lots of stars.  I need better gear for the cold or glamp it
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like winter camping.

/ only time I didn't like winter camping is when my inflatable sleep pad died
 
thesharkman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: If you have a snow machine you can always haul a wood stove if your tent can accommodate it.    Friend of mine does this in northern main and swears by it.
[Fark user image image 425x394]


Where does he put it?
 
