(Bored Panda)   85 gorgeous photos that won the International Photo Awards Contest, because we all could use a little Zen right now   (boredpanda.com) divider line
21
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Technically nsfw as there's a baby being born
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hope your pearls are OK
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I need some more pixels in my camera.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
85 gorgeous photos that won the International Photo Awards Contest...

Fark user image

Uhh...
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metric.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, someone threw out a perfectly good black guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut down all the garbage smashers on the detention level!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Election news suggests that was Nebraska.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did someone say zen?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shots like these are what remind me that photography is an art form.  This photo could be taken by any camera, but the photographer's creativity and planning is what enabled it's existence.

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The 55 ads aren't gorgeous?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I hope he didn't touch another man's fries
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
/i know, wrong movie
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Placing individuals & objects where they don't seem to belong, Astrid explores the relationship between humans & nature. She travels to distant landscapes to explore her connection to nature & the influence it has on her sense of identity. A character arises that wants to connect to her surroundings, but can feel out of place. She can be humble & anonymous, yet have an iconic appearance. It shows a struggle with a modern background & her place in the natural world. "

Wow...what utter bullshiat
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some of those pics were completely awesome.  Some of the captions were less so.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I generally really enjoy art.  I also generally abhor artists because of this type of pretentiousness.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hover dogs!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The link on that page to the suicide prevention sign 'vandalized' with messages of hope and love led to a very nice place.
It soothed me.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Got milk?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thast gets a smart and a funny, well done
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I'm fine, but I know other Farkers are in uptight environs
 
