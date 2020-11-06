 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Pittsburgh police uncover a business illegally selling a) painkillers, b) guns, or c) turtle hatchlings   (wpxi.com) divider line
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Test Taking Tips With CJEmsley19: The weirdest answer is usually the correct one.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a turtle from Kentucky that I have known has been bought numerous times.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zombie Kid Likes Turtles
Youtube CMNry4PE93Y


So that's where he moved to? Huh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fw-d7-freedomworks-org.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you a turtle?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Quick, pigs are coming, flush all the stock." ~Illegal turtle and radioactive waste supply co. LTD
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turtles are big business in the underground pet trade with some selling for thousands of dollars.
The one in the photo looks like a standard red-eared-slider, though.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Had a Red Eared slider when I was a young boy. I can still recall the smell, ugh.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's wrong with turtle hatchlings?
dpoisn.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The turtles are probably migrating to the Netherlands, where the windmills will help keep them cool.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: What's wrong with turtle hatchlings?
[dpoisn.com image 843x1500]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing, if they have the right teacher.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Turtles are big business in the underground pet trade with some selling for thousands of dollars.
The one in the photo looks like a standard red-eared-slider, though.


DNRTFA.  But reading this comment let me know what I suspected.  Red eared sliders.

In a previous lifetime, I used to manage a pets shop.  And the question about those animals came in a lot.  People were selling them out of buckets...  Yet, we in the pets store are not allowed to sell them.  And there is a reason there is a problem with those animals.

They are filthy.  And the babies almost always carry salmonella.  You know, like raw chicken.  So people play with them, don't wash their hands, and then get sick as hell and don't know why.

Don't get me wrong, they are cute as hell.  But people don't know what they are really getting into.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We get one every few years. They hatchlings come up from the creek behind my property and end up in our former koi pond.  It's a turtle pond now.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We used to catch turtles and release them into our fenced in backyard, where my Mom and this huge garden complete with ponds, and lots of delicious green plants. She encouraged this behavior because the Turtles only at the leaves off the bottom of the plants, and they ate a lot of the grubs that attacked the plants under the ground.  We had about thirteen turtles at one time, all carefully marked with a tracking number, but not painted, because that is messed up.

Then we got a dog, who in about a month located and ate all thirteen turtles, which was something none of us thought of when we got the dog.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: We used to catch turtles and release them into our fenced in backyard, where my Mom and this huge garden complete with ponds, and lots of delicious green plants. She encouraged this behavior because the Turtles only at the leaves off the bottom of the plants, and they ate a lot of the grubs that attacked the plants under the ground.  We had about thirteen turtles at one time, all carefully marked with a tracking number, but not painted, because that is messed up.

Then we got a dog, who in about a month located and ate all thirteen turtles, which was something none of us thought of when we got the dog.


Dogs can, and will eat anything. Aside from obviously eating vomit and fecal matter, they also have a refined taste for sticks, rocks, drywall, and virtually all other forms organic and nonorganic material.

Doesn't surprise me that it realized there was a tasty treat inside that crunchy outer shell.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Vern: winedrinkingman: We used to catch turtles and release them into our fenced in backyard, where my Mom and this huge garden complete with ponds, and lots of delicious green plants. She encouraged this behavior because the Turtles only at the leaves off the bottom of the plants, and they ate a lot of the grubs that attacked the plants under the ground.  We had about thirteen turtles at one time, all carefully marked with a tracking number, but not painted, because that is messed up.

Then we got a dog, who in about a month located and ate all thirteen turtles, which was something none of us thought of when we got the dog.

Dogs can, and will eat anything. Aside from obviously eating vomit and fecal matter, they also have a refined taste for sticks, rocks, drywall, and virtually all other forms organic and nonorganic material.

Doesn't surprise me that it realized there was a tasty treat inside that crunchy outer shell.


Oh, except for their really expensive, hypoallergenic, all natural, vet recommended kibble. fark that shiat, I just found the cats poop!
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why would anyone want to breed, much less sell, the larval form of Mitch McConnell?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
a online bud in WI, USA, has a neighbor that is a turtle farm. once in a blue moon they find an escapee and return it. she says the smell is just horrific.
 
