 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCTV5 Kansas City)   McLouth, KS doesn't have any roadside attractions but it does have a very large road attraction   (kctv5.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1210 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2020 at 2:35 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty cool actually.

And that they still have a threshing bee.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty cool. The puns are meh.

Also, isn't this how this book started?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kinda surprised there are no warning signs or road markings to keep unwary drivers from plowing into it.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In Kansas, if it isn't flat or dusty it is an attraction?

We have potholes around here that are bigger than that rock.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Kinda surprised there are no warning signs or road markings to keep unwary drivers from plowing into it.


JFC right? How hard is it to put a curb around it with a reflective marker? Is that too "nanny state" for those Kansas kornholios?
 
whidbey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How erratic.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whidbey: How erratic.


Sounds like an erratic rock.

(Have one nearby, off the side of the highway, with a marker, place to park, everything.  Get out of the car, a short walk, and marvel at the erratic site.)
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is that like salem sue?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was hoping for this kind of roadside attraction.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Kinda surprised there are no warning signs or road markings to keep unwary drivers from plowing into it.


I used to live in Kansas and envisioned a drunk 18 year old me hitting it going about 40 MPH and destroying my Datsun B210.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, that beats Gravity Hill.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"So you're telling me the town knew about this traffic danger and didn't put up signs or try to fix it?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's not a boulder, this is a boulder.

assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Kinda surprised there are no warning signs or road markings to keep unwary drivers from plowing into it.

JFC right? How hard is it to put a curb around it with a reflective marker? Is that too "nanny state" for those Kansas kornholios?


It is.  You nailed the spirit of Kansas in that question.

/hope to never have to step foot in that state ever again
//sent there for punishment as a delinquent child and teenager
///read every single interesting book in the Anthony, KS library at least once
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Is that like salem sue?

[Fark user image 512x384]


Go to Ohm's Cafe try the Knoephla soup
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cool story. I have relatives on a farm where there is a gigantic boulder sitting right next to their house which they turned into a unique playground. Some things just are worth being moved even if you can
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.