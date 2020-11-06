 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Denmark has found 214 people infected with mink-related Rona. Faux-fur wearing Danes still healthy   (reuters.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do do doo doot doot , do do do doot doot, do do do doot doot

MINK CORONA!
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.... that answers that. Mink and Dane culling it is
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds luxurious
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something is rotten in Denmark.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like we're gonna need a bigger vaccine.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Randy Marsh inconsolable...
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faux-fur wearing Danes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-20 baby, straight from Denmark!
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are so numb to the ludicrous that a farking mink-transmitted disease outbreak is just another story today.

I'm starting to wonder if there is a God, and we're all Job.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOON!
Fark user imageView Full Size
Are they actually DNA sequencing these variant strains to be sure of the origin or what?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a million dollars
(If I had a million dollars)
I'd buy you a fur coat
(But not a Covid coat, that's cruel)
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pearls before swine: We are so numb to the ludicrous that a farking mink-transmitted disease outbreak is just another story today.

I'm starting to wonder if there is a God, and we're all Job.


God created us as a source of entertainment. He brought in new writers for the final season of Earth.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pearls before swine: We are so numb to the ludicrous that a farking mink-transmitted disease outbreak is just another story today.

I'm starting to wonder if there is a God, and we're all Job.


Nope. We're all Job's first wife.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still say Minks vs. Bats would make a great D level war film
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this from working with minks or is this from wearing the fur?
Which means they don't clean the fur?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: SOON!
[Fark user image 290x174] Are they actually DNA sequencing these variant strains to be sure of the origin or what?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Mink De Lovely".  Take a quick dip in a vat of boiling minks.

They have been skinned, pureed, and belted with gamma rays!

Very sexy costume with this option.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Reminds me of one of my favorite WWN headlines:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Minkmink minkmink mink mink mink mink minkmink minkmink mink mink
miiiiiiiiink coronnaaaaa

- the Knack
 
ISO15693
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Do do doo doot doot , do do do doot doot, do do do doot doot

MINK CORONA!


Doh!
 
RedZoneTuba
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: We are so numb to the ludicrous that a farking mink-transmitted disease outbreak is just another story today.

I'm starting to wonder if there is a God, and we're all Job.


God is a comedian playing to an audience that's afraid to laugh.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People are still buying mink fur?
 
tasteme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Is this from working with minks or is this from wearing the fur?
Which means they don't clean the fur?


Please leave your fuzzy logic out of this.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

I knew I shouldn't have barebacked it.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Denmark has it's own brand name already!
 
yms
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We otter be worried.
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x450]
I knew I shouldn't have barebacked it.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
