(Politico)   This is your Post-Post-Post Election Day Lucky #13 thread.
Kegluneq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hello all.  Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Im over here fingering people!!
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is it over?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blackartemis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cdn.32pt.comView Full Size
New fall Fashion for Fall 2020
 
jonas opines
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm just glad that it's looking like I won't have to drink myself to sleep tonight again.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't know if this has been said in the previous threads, but what will Trump spend his last two months in office doing?

1. Pardoning everything that moves,
2. Lawsuiting up,
3. Resigning so Pence can pardon him?

Place your bets, please.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just poured beer#1 for the day. Was a bit more on the celebratory side than the rest of the week but we still have to deal with 68million nazis.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One good thing to the election taking so long is that it's less days for the lame f*ck session.
 
eagle5953
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From the year that brought you four months of April, welcome to Tuesday pt 4.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a great thing to wake up to
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My body dick is ready.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRGH BLAH WHAAAAA.

Is it over yet?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jesus Mouse
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've been making cannabis tinctures with grain alcohol. That counts as a liquor cabinet in Oregon.
 
Thrakkerzog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
PA, AZ, and NV will go blue.

The last drop of Maricopa, AZ results were not nearly favorable to Trump for him to catch up there.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is it time yet?

/yes we've beat this into the ground but I don't care!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Too busy to post

Sucking each others dicks
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I must've blacked out on threads 8, 9, 11, and 12. Was there, ahem, ass involved?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

logieal: Is it over?


Normally it would be, but president toddler-meltdown refuses to take a nap so this is going to last a while.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
F5ing still doesn't help. No lube within reach. Morale still low.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: 3. Resigning so Pence can pardon him?


Won't stop New York from going after him.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheFoz: [Fark user image 380x473]

Is it time yet?

/yes we've beat this into the ground but I don't care!


The dick-sucking started with Biden took the lead in PA. You're a couple of hours late.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This ride never ends.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Boom 13
Fark user imageView Full Size
this means something
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Funkywooly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HomerButt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm on the clock working from home but fark it, I'm having a beer.
 
mpirooz [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thrakkerzog: PA, AZ, and NV will go blue.

The last drop of Maricopa, AZ results were not nearly favorable to Trump for him to catch up there.


Most likely GA too, no less than  95% chance. I'd actually argue AZ has a better chance to go for Trump than GA, and it's not looking good at all for Trump in AZ either.

At this point I think the networks are simply milking the ratings, using integrity as a shield, while some are likely enjoying the schadenfreude in watching Trump squirm.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope the final electoral vote count in 306 to 232 just like in 2016, so I can watch the right twist themselves in knots explaining how it's suddenly no longer a landslide.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

I'm getting weird with it now
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just when are the networks gonna grow a spine and call this
 
TempeSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sorry if this has been posted already...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The 13th thread... on a Friday?

Oh no!

Anyway...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm kinda breathing normally for the first time in 4 years.
Still a lot of work ahead but I'm hoping a close call here keeps voter engagement up in 22
 
TheGhostofFarkPast [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What are they doing over there in Nevada? They are taking their sweet time. Other places are working around the clock and these idiots are taking days off.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: I hope the final electoral vote count in 306 to 232 just like in 2016, so I can watch the right twist themselves in knots explaining how it's suddenly no longer a landslide.


Fraud.


They'll just claim fraud.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: I must've blacked out on threads 8, 9, 11, and 12. Was there, ahem, ass involved?


IIRC it was a lot of Jordy Nelson's ass and some porn stars.

Feel free to repost the pics!

/don't really care which
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Has the epic meltdown of our megalomaniac narcissistic president started yet?

The real one I mean. That press conference yesterday was just a warm up
 
Tman144
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Remember to stay hydrated!
images.heb.comView Full Size
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Just when are the networks gonna grow a spine and call this


There's a report that Fox News told its people not to refer to Biden as President elect
 
RedZoneTuba
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It your election lasts longer than four days, see your doctor.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everyone, when hearing that Trump intends to sue President-elect Biden for winning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mpirooz: Thrakkerzog: PA, AZ, and NV will go blue.

The last drop of Maricopa, AZ results were not nearly favorable to Trump for him to catch up there.

Most likely GA too, no less than  95% chance. I'd actually argue AZ has a better chance to go for Trump than GA, and it's not looking good at all for Trump in AZ either.

At this point I think the networks are simply milking the ratings, using integrity as a shield, while some are likely enjoying the schadenfreude in watching Trump squirm.


Also it could be a ploy to keep Trump occupied with thinking he can win instead of lighting the white house on fire like its 1814
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheGhostofFarkPast: What are they doing over there in Nevada? They are taking their sweet time. Other places are working around the clock and these idiots are taking days off.


No, that's not the problem.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Just poured beer#1 for the day. Was a bit more on the celebratory side than the rest of the week but we still have to deal with 68million nazis.


I'm taking a bath and drinking vodka.

/wat?
//I'll get back to work soon
///maybe
 
A_Listless_Wanderer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When interacting with deplorables from here on in, use the words "President Elect" when speaking of Biden, and "Lame Duck" when speaking of Trump.
Use these words every time you say/type those names!
Rub it right in their un-American faces!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I don't know if this has been said in the previous threads, but what will Trump spend his last two months in office doing?

1. Pardoning everything that moves,
2. Lawsuiting up,
3. Resigning so Pence can pardon him?

Place your bets, please.


4) Selling everything, including pardons and White House furniture, so he has enough cash to flee the country.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.