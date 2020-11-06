 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   CDC in February on coronavirus diagnostic test: 67% of the time it works every time, so let's ship these babies   (npr.org) divider line
28
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

528 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2020 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling we're going to have a TON of leaks about happenings going on in the federal government now that we're about to transition to a new government. The fear of retaliation is largely gone.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the current tests, they're A-OK, right?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new vaccines are almost out!
Please line up!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: But the current tests, they're A-OK, right?


They're definitely better.

/no test is 100%, there's always a chance of error
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: The new vaccines are almost out!
Please line up!


Were they developed in Germany, or the US? If the former I'll be 1st in line.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
67% effective tests are better than no tests, and that was the choice at the time. It's a stupid choice, but it had to be made.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: But the current tests, they're A-OK, right?


The rapid tests (20 minute) the US is buying tend towards false positives. The UK model gives more false negatives.

So use both!
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's ship these babies.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Waaay ahead of you.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: 67% effective tests are better than no tests, and that was the choice at the time. It's a stupid choice, but it had to be made.


This mindset is worthwhile.  Whenever we begin pulling out of COVID, and folks have to fill their emotional vacuums, there will be analysis of the response.  It is immensely important to remember that at the medical level - the doctors/hospitals, etc - they were literally learning on the fly in the first few months.  We can look back after the longer tail studies are complete and say, "Yep, that didn't work." but at the time, nobody would know of it would work, and the prospect of it POTENTIALLY working was better than doing nothing.

I say this as someone who lost a family member to COVID in the early months.  I can't say that I would've lost my father if he had been infected today, but I know the medical staff was doing absolutely everything in their power at the time to help him recover - and that included extremely long days of working with patients, and then conferencing with doctors around the world - to try and get answers.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: 67% effective tests are better than no tests


On the contrary, 67% effective tests are WORSE than no test because a person who receives a false negative tests is falsely reassured.
Person A thinks they might have COVID.  They get a test and it falsely states they are negative.  They return to work and the world because no need to quarantine.
Person B thinks they might have COVID.  There is no test available.  They quarantine for 14 days.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like someone is rounding up from 2/3 which indicates a quite high degree of inaccuracy. It's like when someone pulls the figure 99.9% out of their ass with no validation.
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So glad that they did this so that we can blame Trump.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lennavan: khatores: 67% effective tests are better than no tests

On the contrary, 67% effective tests are WORSE than no test because a person who receives a false negative tests is falsely reassured.
Person A thinks they might have COVID.  They get a test and it falsely states they are negative.  They return to work and the world because no need to quarantine.
Person B thinks they might have COVID.  There is no test available.  They quarantine for 14 days.


Yep, and especially at the beginning when containment was so important.

Of course even for those 67% we didn't have contact tracing plans in place so we kind of farked ourselves over a whole lot right away.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: khatores: 67% effective tests are better than no tests, and that was the choice at the time. It's a stupid choice, but it had to be made.

This mindset is worthwhile.  Whenever we begin pulling out of COVID, and folks have to fill their emotional vacuums, there will be analysis of the response.  It is immensely important to remember that at the medical level - the doctors/hospitals, etc - they were literally learning on the fly in the first few months.  We can look back after the longer tail studies are complete and say, "Yep, that didn't work." but at the time, nobody would know of it would work, and the prospect of it POTENTIALLY working was better than doing nothing.

I say this as someone who lost a family member to COVID in the early months.  I can't say that I would've lost my father if he had been infected today, but I know the medical staff was doing absolutely everything in their power at the time to help him recover - and that included extremely long days of working with patients, and then conferencing with doctors around the world - to try and get answers.


Yep, not going to ding anyone for what happened back in February since we were dealing with a completely new virus no one had seen before and therefore didn't know how to respond. Any test was better than no test, etc.

Hindsight is 20/20 and all that, but let's not lose perspective.

/my condolences
 
lennavan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: It is immensely important to remember that at the medical level - the doctors/hospitals, etc - they were literally learning on the fly in the first few months.


It's also important to recognize we weren't learning in a vacuum.  This wasn't the first respiratory virus doctors have had to deal with, these weren't the first patients that needed intubation and ventilation.  The tests available are based on technology that is many decades old.  It was a really f*cking easy straight forward thing to develop.
These tests are worse than having nothing.  The hospital I work at refused to accept the results.  We just ignored it, we still ignore the Abbott tests.  False reassurance from false negatives lead to bad things.
We could have and should have done better.  There's a reason we didn't and that's immensely important to recognize for next time.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BlackPete: DeathByGeekSquad: khatores: 67% effective tests are better than no tests, and that was the choice at the time. It's a stupid choice, but it had to be made.

This mindset is worthwhile.  Whenever we begin pulling out of COVID, and folks have to fill their emotional vacuums, there will be analysis of the response.  It is immensely important to remember that at the medical level - the doctors/hospitals, etc - they were literally learning on the fly in the first few months.  We can look back after the longer tail studies are complete and say, "Yep, that didn't work." but at the time, nobody would know of it would work, and the prospect of it POTENTIALLY working was better than doing nothing.

I say this as someone who lost a family member to COVID in the early months.  I can't say that I would've lost my father if he had been infected today, but I know the medical staff was doing absolutely everything in their power at the time to help him recover - and that included extremely long days of working with patients, and then conferencing with doctors around the world - to try and get answers.

Yep, not going to ding anyone for what happened back in February since we were dealing with a completely new virus no one had seen before and therefore didn't know how to respond. Any test was better than no test, etc.

Hindsight is 20/20 and all that, but let's not lose perspective.


Considering how horrible 2020 has been, I hope my hindsight is 20/19 or 20/21.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lennavan: khatores: 67% effective tests are better than no tests

On the contrary, 67% effective tests are WORSE than no test because a person who receives a false negative tests is falsely reassured.
Person A thinks they might have COVID.  They get a test and it falsely states they are negative.  They return to work and the world because no need to quarantine.
Person B thinks they might have COVID.  There is no test available.  They quarantine for 14 days.


They're bad for making individual decisions about quarantining.  They can be useful to collect local/regional statistics on where outbreaks may be starting.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because why would we want to catch even 2/3 of the cases?

Lets just hide in a basement and maybe Covid will go away.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lennavan: DeathByGeekSquad: It is immensely important to remember that at the medical level - the doctors/hospitals, etc - they were literally learning on the fly in the first few months.

It's also important to recognize we weren't learning in a vacuum.  This wasn't the first respiratory virus doctors have had to deal with, these weren't the first patients that needed intubation and ventilation.  The tests available are based on technology that is many decades old.  It was a really f*cking easy straight forward thing to develop.
These tests are worse than having nothing.  The hospital I work at refused to accept the results.  We just ignored it, we still ignore the Abbott tests.  False reassurance from false negatives lead to bad things.
We could have and should have done better.  There's a reason we didn't and that's immensely important to recognize for next time.


I used the phrase 'mindset is worthwhile' to account for the stance that uncertainty induced hysteria/confusion can also be damaging, as well as the flipside overconfidence.

In my personal example, which I was pulling on for the bulk of my comment, nobody knew at the time what would be effective.  We're learning now, with the benefit of time, that some things heralded were not beneficial.  We have a better understanding of core symptoms, signs, and other things that drive treatment.  Knowing when it is beneficial to apply specific procedures based on a baseline course that won't exacerbate another issue stemming from COVID is important - and we WERE learning that on the fly.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bdub77: I have a feeling we're going to have a TON of leaks about happenings going on in the federal government now that we're about to transition to a new government. The fear of retaliation is largely gone.


Fervently hoping the Deep State existed and kept meticulous records.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
President Trump has been warning us of the fake data for months,
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

khatores: 67% effective tests are better than no tests, and that was the choice at the time. It's a stupid choice, but it had to be made.


No, they aren't. Nevermind the statistical problems, it's a credibility problem. The CDC farked up their response from the minute this started and has continued to fark up..or have they? Well, since they have no credibility ("our test works 2/3s of the time! Trust us!"), who can tell? I'm exaggerating a bit, but if the CDC told me the sun rose in the east, I'm not sure I'd believe them.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

khatores: 67% effective tests are better than no tests, and that was the choice at the time. It's a stupid choice, but it had to be made.


Depends were they oversensitive under sensitive or equally false negative and equally false positive
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: President Trump has been warning us of the fake data for months,


I'm sure he was fully briefed on how the tests weren't 100% effective and made sure to prepare the country for how to properly analyze that information. Oh wait no, he fired the pandemic team, called it an overblown hoax, and canceled a bunch of orders for tests and medical gear.
 
Freudian_slipknot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lennavan: khatores: 67% effective tests are better than no tests

On the contrary, 67% effective tests are WORSE than no test because a person who receives a false negative tests is falsely reassured.
Person A thinks they might have COVID.  They get a test and it falsely states they are negative.  They return to work and the world because no need to quarantine.
Person B thinks they might have COVID.  There is no test available.  They quarantine for 14 days.


People are still operating under this mindset, for sure.

My daughter had a close contact at daycare, as one of the other kids tested positive last week.

We all got tested, and all of our results are negative.  We're still quarantining the full 14 days though because we know tests can be wrong and we can't guarantee that we didn't test outside of the tests' most effective range, since technically she could have been exposed during a whole range of time in the classroom.

Our families, however, are so confused.  Like, we got tested so why bother distancing from everyone now?  They truly do not understand that it's not a 100% certain result, and that we could still all have it and be at the peak of pre-symptom contagion.
 
khatores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Freudian_slipknot: lennavan: khatores: 67% effective tests are better than no tests

On the contrary, 67% effective tests are WORSE than no test because a person who receives a false negative tests is falsely reassured.
Person A thinks they might have COVID.  They get a test and it falsely states they are negative.  They return to work and the world because no need to quarantine.
Person B thinks they might have COVID.  There is no test available.  They quarantine for 14 days.

People are still operating under this mindset, for sure.

My daughter had a close contact at daycare, as one of the other kids tested positive last week.

We all got tested, and all of our results are negative.  We're still quarantining the full 14 days though because we know tests can be wrong and we can't guarantee that we didn't test outside of the tests' most effective range, since technically she could have been exposed during a whole range of time in the classroom.

Our families, however, are so confused.  Like, we got tested so why bother distancing from everyone now?  They truly do not understand that it's not a 100% certain result, and that we could still all have it and be at the peak of pre-symptom contagion.

khatores: 67% effective tests are better than no tests, and that was the choice at the time. It's a stupid choice, but it had to be made.

No, they aren't. Nevermind the statistical problems, it's a credibility problem. The CDC farked up their response from the minute this started and has continued to fark up..or have they? Well, since they have no credibility ("our test works 2/3s of the time! Trust us!"), who can tell? I'm exaggerating a bit, but if the CDC told me the sun rose in the east, I'm not sure I'd believe them.


If we had an Administration that wasn't incredibly insecure about admitting problems, this would be a lot easier. A real President could be willing to allow the CDC to admit, and to themselves admit on national TV, "We have tests, which aren't really that accurate, but they're better than no tests. That being said, if you've been exposed and/or have symptoms, you should still self-quarantine even if you test negative. Again, the tests aren't that effective. We'll get through this but it'll be a very long and painful process."


This is much better and would give us a lot more leeway in which to operate than...

"It'll all go away. Ain't no thang. Virus ain't the boss of me."
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

khatores: dj_bigbird: Freudian_slipknot: lennavan: khatores: 67% effective tests are better than no tests

On the contrary, 67% effective tests are WORSE than no test because a person who receives a false negative tests is falsely reassured.
Person A thinks they might have COVID.  They get a test and it falsely states they are negative.  They return to work and the world because no need to quarantine.
Person B thinks they might have COVID.  There is no test available.  They quarantine for 14 days.

People are still operating under this mindset, for sure.

My daughter had a close contact at daycare, as one of the other kids tested positive last week.

We all got tested, and all of our results are negative.  We're still quarantining the full 14 days though because we know tests can be wrong and we can't guarantee that we didn't test outside of the tests' most effective range, since technically she could have been exposed during a whole range of time in the classroom.

Our families, however, are so confused.  Like, we got tested so why bother distancing from everyone now?  They truly do not understand that it's not a 100% certain result, and that we could still all have it and be at the peak of pre-symptom contagion.

khatores: 67% effective tests are better than no tests, and that was the choice at the time. It's a stupid choice, but it had to be made.

No, they aren't. Nevermind the statistical problems, it's a credibility problem. The CDC farked up their response from the minute this started and has continued to fark up..or have they? Well, since they have no credibility ("our test works 2/3s of the time! Trust us!"), who can tell? I'm exaggerating a bit, but if the CDC told me the sun rose in the east, I'm not sure I'd believe them.

If we had an Administration that wasn't incredibly insecure about admitting problems, this would be a lot easier. A real President could be willing to allow the CDC to admit, and to themselves admit on national TV, "We have tests, which aren't r ...


The CDC has been a shiatshow for decades, their incompetence isn't new to the past 4 years. It's just had a brighter spotlight shone on it recently because of COVID19.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.