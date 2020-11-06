 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   Judge rules that if you kill someone while being livestreamed, your trial can be livestreamed   (mprnews.org) divider line
5
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2020 at 11:35 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTFA.  The judge also outlined his plan to keep jurors safe from outside influence during the trial. He plans to keep jurors' names secret during trial and provide them with a law enforcement escort to court each day from an undisclosed location. Cahill is also planning to sequester jurors during deliberations.

Yaeh right  and you think those pigs wont do a LEADS scan on their plates to out them.
Nice fantasy world ya got there Judge.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This guy will not do well in prison. Put him there.
 
MLWS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Approves:

cdn1.i-scmp.comView Full Size
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: FTFA.  The judge also outlined his plan to keep jurors safe from outside influence during the trial. He plans to keep jurors' names secret during trial and provide them with a law enforcement escort to court each day from an undisclosed location. Cahill is also planning to sequester jurors during deliberations.

Yaeh right  and you think those pigs wont do a LEADS scan on their plates to out them.
Nice fantasy world ya got there Judge.


Any officer that did that would likely be immediately slapped with state and federal charges of jury tampering.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MLWS: Approves: [cdn1.i-scmp.com image 850x566]


Even for Fark that is an impressively obscure reference. A Simple Favor right?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.