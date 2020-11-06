 Skip to content
(AP News)   Prosecutors tell judge he shouldn't dismiss a 25-count murder indictment against a doctor accused of over-prescribing painkillers to his patients saying he's a doctor not an executive of a pharmaceutical company   (apnews.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know the facts of the case, and it seems that source might be obscuring many of them, but this country needs a serious discussion on being humane to the terminally ill.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wonder where people are finding all these Dr. Feelgoods. I know a lot of people who get into some seriously painful situations and are given a $15 aspirin.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Amen, brother...
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Consider the advantages of punctuation, subby.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was he also part of the Wet Bandit gang?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dammit Jim, I'm a doctor, not the executive of a pharmaceutical company!
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

koder: I don't know the facts of the case, and it seems that source might be obscuring many of them, but this country needs a serious discussion on being humane to the terminally ill.


Okay, from the source you're linking:

Husel's lawyer, Jose Baez, alleges that the hospital identified 16 additional patients who were given high doses of fentanyl by Husel, however these patients did not die for several days after receiving the dose. This runs contrary to the state's claims that a dose of 500 mcg or more of fentanyl is lethal.

"It completely torpedoes the state's case, and flies against every assertion made by the prosecution when they filed these charges," Baez told WOSU.

That's... not even slightly a valid objection.  Fentanyl has a tabulated LD50 and TDLO, the former is around 45 mg/kg the latter is around .0054 mg (of the substance) / kg (of the subject).  These are animal-test numbers, obviously, but it's what's on the MSDS for the substance and that's what counts in these kinds of matters.  Also, a doctor can be presumed to be familiar with these numbers in the legal sense, since an admission that he administered a drug without being familiar with them would upgrade the charges to a count of attempted murder for literally every patient he's given any amount to, plus kill his license and add on a malpractice charge.

Assuming an adult man, and assuming they're slightly overweight to make the math easy (100 kg), that means if you're giving a patient 540 micrograms (0.54 mg) you're very intentionally trying to poison them.  It doesn't mean that you'll succeed in poisoning them, it doesn't work like that, but it makes your intent 100% entirely unambiguous in a very explicitly-defined legal sense.

If my lawyer's legal defense in my murder trial was that the court should consider all of the people who've taken a few bullets and not died... I'd suspect that my case was not going to end well for me, given that the defense is basically admitting that I intentionally shot the guy.
 
payattention
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
UltimaCS - Wonder where people are finding all these Dr. Feelgoods. I know a lot of people who get into some seriously painful situations and are given a $15 aspirin.

SO MUCH THIS!

I had a quadruple bypass 15 days ago. I have four measly pain pills to get me through the next few weeks, mainly because I have had to raise hell the entire time. I am so tired of suffering for a bunch of greedy doctor's desire to pretend they are a Rockefeller.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guys, I think we're losing sight of the real issue to determine guilt or innocence:

Has he stayed current with his bribes political contributions?
 
RagnarD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: koder: I don't know the facts of the case, and it seems that source might be obscuring many of them, but this country needs a serious discussion on being humane to the terminally ill.

Okay, from the source you're linking:

Husel's lawyer, Jose Baez, alleges that the hospital identified 16 additional patients who were given high doses of fentanyl by Husel, however these patients did not die for several days after receiving the dose. This runs contrary to the state's claims that a dose of 500 mcg or more of fentanyl is lethal.

"It completely torpedoes the state's case, and flies against every assertion made by the prosecution when they filed these charges," Baez told WOSU.

That's... not even slightly a valid objection.  Fentanyl has a tabulated LD50 and TDLO, the former is around 45 mg/kg the latter is around .0054 mg (of the substance) / kg (of the subject).  These are animal-test numbers, obviously, but it's what's on the MSDS for the substance and that's what counts in these kinds of matters.  Also, a doctor can be presumed to be familiar with these numbers in the legal sense, since an admission that he administered a drug without being familiar with them would upgrade the charges to a count of attempted murder for literally every patient he's given any amount to, plus kill his license and add on a malpractice charge.

Assuming an adult man, and assuming they're slightly overweight to make the math easy (100 kg), that means if you're giving a patient 540 micrograms (0.54 mg) you're very intentionally trying to poison them.  It doesn't mean that you'll succeed in poisoning them, it doesn't work like that, but it makes your intent 100% entirely unambiguous in a very explicitly-defined legal sense.

If my lawyer's legal defense in my murder trial was that the court should consider all of the people who've taken a few bullets and not died... I'd suspect that my case was not going to end well for me, given that the defense is basically admitting that I intentionally ...


I doubt that.  European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction has lethal dose 4X that, at 2mg.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A lot of you are going to be acting like you're totally shocked and apalled that this has been going on for 100 years, plus.

Plus.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: koder: I don't know the facts of the case, and it seems that source might be obscuring many of them, but this country needs a serious discussion on being humane to the terminally ill.

Okay, from the source you're linking:

Husel's lawyer, Jose Baez, alleges that the hospital identified 16 additional patients who were given high doses of fentanyl by Husel, however these patients did not die for several days after receiving the dose. This runs contrary to the state's claims that a dose of 500 mcg or more of fentanyl is lethal.

"It completely torpedoes the state's case, and flies against every assertion made by the prosecution when they filed these charges," Baez told WOSU.

That's... not even slightly a valid objection.  Fentanyl has a tabulated LD50 and TDLO, the former is around 45 mg/kg the latter is around .0054 mg (of the substance) / kg (of the subject).  These are animal-test numbers, obviously, but it's what's on the MSDS for the substance and that's what counts in these kinds of matters.  Also, a doctor can be presumed to be familiar with these numbers in the legal sense, since an admission that he administered a drug without being familiar with them would upgrade the charges to a count of attempted murder for literally every patient he's given any amount to, plus kill his license and add on a malpractice charge.

Assuming an adult man, and assuming they're slightly overweight to make the math easy (100 kg), that means if you're giving a patient 540 micrograms (0.54 mg) you're very intentionally trying to poison them.  It doesn't mean that you'll succeed in poisoning them, it doesn't work like that, but it makes your intent 100% entirely unambiguous in a very explicitly-defined legal sense.

If my lawyer's legal defense in my murder trial was that the court should consider all of the people who've taken a few bullets and not died... I'd suspect that my case was not going to end well for me, given that the defense is basically admitting that I intentionally shot the guy.


You'd have a good analogy there if there were helpful reasons to administer non-lethal dosages of bullets to a person.
 
