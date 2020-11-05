 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCCB Charlotte)   Doncha hate it when you're committing an arson-burglary when you accidentally set the bag of swag on fire, and your feet. Oh, by the way, the burning bag of swag is going to be hot. (With needs Benny Hill music video goodness)   (wccbcharlotte.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

542 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2020 at 1:20 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope they get the other two stooges too!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The fool not only stomped through the gas, but lit it all up while still inside?
That drug does that? Moranaphetamines?

I particularly like how the glass and panes from the windows fly out into the parking lot long before the arsonist makes it there, on fire. Must have been a pretty good WOOF... I suspect and hope our hero is having trouble with his ear drums right now. It might explain his careening about...
 
mikalmd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah , That's not an insurance scam at all ..
 
DRTFA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That was as entertaining as subby implied.  Also, I guess the owner no longer has to worry about dusting the top of the television in front of the security camera.
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i expected more bender...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He blowed up real good.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These crimes tend to be easy to solve. Random people don't wander into small businesses to set them on fire. Somebody associated with it in some way? Yeah.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
that guy really HOT FOOTED it outta there...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Stratohead: that guy really HOT FOOTED it outta there...


I don't get it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's a sick burn
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.