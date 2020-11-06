 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Fireworks yobs light up the night sky with stupid in Glasgow, Scotland, have running street battle as groups fire rockets at each other   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dafuq is a yob?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For Fawkes sake....
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Dafuq is a yob?


A bawbag.
 
jrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reliable report indicates London also had a fireworks 'event' near Mile End.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jaytkay: guestguy: Dafuq is a yob?

A bawbag.

A bawbag.


Or British soccer fans.  See also how Europeans see British...
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jaytkay: guestguy: Dafuq is a yob?

A bawbag.

A bawbag.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


:P
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We did this stuff as teenagers. I guess we were damn scary dangerous criminals and didn't even know it.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Bottlerocket War
Youtube DbTFtHu919c


Roman candle fights are fun. Doing it around a bunch of parked cars is a dick move though.
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fireworks yobs light up the night sky with stupid AWESOME in Glasgow, Scotland, have running street battle as groups fire rockets at each other

FTFY subby
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Boggy Cracks Up
Youtube 3U_YwUu_PNs
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: jaytkay: guestguy: Dafuq is a yob?

A bawbag.

Or British soccer fans.  See also how Europeans see British...


I was watching Sparta Prague vs Celtic (Glasgow) being played in an empty stadium and thought I heard fireworks.

Looking at a map, Celtic Park is a ways from where the article indicates this all happened
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: We did this stuff as teenagers. I guess we were damn scary dangerous criminals and didn't even know it.


I have fond memories of having roman candle wars driving around our boring ass town
 
tasteme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: We did this stuff as teenagers. I guess we were damn scary dangerous criminals and didn't even know it.


Hell, I'm 40 and still do this shiat. Thanks, Ronald Reagan!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: We did this stuff as teenagers. I guess we were damn scary dangerous criminals and didn't even know it.


So I imagine you would be just so happy if you had fireworks bouncing of your car or house now then, yes?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, at least firework fights are kinda by definition a socially distanced activity - give them that much.
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Roman candle fights in parks or the woods is just good clean fun.  Some of the things they were setting off on that video can do some damage though. If a kid blows off his own hand, that's one thing. If he injures a bystander, that's another.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ROMAN CANDLES ARE *NOT* FKCKING ROCKETS!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


THESEare rockets.....JESUS!!!!!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaytkay: guestguy: Dafuq is a yob?

A bawbag.

A bawbag.


What a bawbag might look like...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yobs and Chavs, dumb sounding names.  Come on England you can do better.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

guestguy: Dafuq is a yob?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: We did this stuff as teenagers. I guess we were damn scary dangerous criminals and didn't even know it.


Oh, Geez! We did this in college. Two dorms used to have bottle rocket battles. I upped the accuracy by showing my fellow residents how to use a mailing tube as a launcher. Put one rocket right through the open slider into their lounge.

Difficulty: poured concrete dorms. Nothing was going to burn. Just blowing off steam before winter exams.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: edmo: We did this stuff as teenagers. I guess we were damn scary dangerous criminals and didn't even know it.

Oh, Geez! We did this in college. Two dorms used to have bottle rocket battles. I upped the accuracy by showing my fellow residents how to use a mailing tube as a launcher. Put one rocket right through the open slider into their lounge.

Difficulty: poured concrete dorms. Nothing was going to burn. Just blowing off steam before winter exams.


Do paint and toothpaste burn?  Because if it was an old dorm, it probably more that than concrete.

ChipNASA: ROMAN CANDLES ARE *NOT* FKCKING ROCKETS!!!

[Fark user image 225x225]

THESEare rockets.....JESUS!!!!!

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 500x505]

[i.pinimg.com image 188x300]  [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


WTF is wrong with mortars for your "big boy" fireworks?  If they were launched from a boat/barge/raft I'd understand, but they are clearly on the ground.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was a kid (80's) we used to build pipe bombs using my dads black powder and the innards of hundreds of dollars worth of fireworks.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: We did this stuff as teenagers. I guess we were damn scary dangerous criminals and didn't even know it.


This. Really, who hasn't had a little fireworks fight back in the day.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yobs lob gobs of blobs, locals sob.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

guestguy: Dafuq is a yob?


Something you need when you get out of Yale.

images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
