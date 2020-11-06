 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PA Government) NewsFlash Pennsylvania - ɐıuɐʌןʎsuuǝԀ   (electionreturns.pa.gov) divider line
880
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

5972 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Nov 2020 at 9:09 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

880 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | » | Newest

 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flip, flip, flip-adelphia!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. Site is down.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Flip, flip, flip-adelphia!


You beat me to it... but I'll add the art

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Algebrat: Flip, flip, flip-adelphia!

You beat me to it... but I'll add the art

[Fark user image image 500x250]


AND MY GIF!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who's gonna draw the short straw to tell Trump about this?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawrence Welk Pennsylvania Polka
Youtube p3Qnlu9Nfj8
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woo Hoo!!
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, Donnie!

(not sorry)
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: Joe Biden is projected to win the #2020Election, per Decision Desk.

The former two-term vice president and 36-year Senate veteran will be the 46th president of the United States. https://t.co/t3Aea1DevF https://t.co/3lt6KLUg8S
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU'RE FIRED!
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking to win big by narrow margins.

And if you read that and it made sense it's because our Democracy sucks.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOOM....and YAY!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
natural316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a Hershey bar on us you fat orange shiatstain
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just bandwagoning, I put it in the other thread from last night
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL...probably more people voted, than the entire population of PA
 
Copperbelly watersnake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Georgia and Pennsylvania mail in ballots have arrived.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we're done. Good job people

/Back to back emails about PA and becoming a liter again
//good and bad news
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Donnie... start packing!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morning Horsefarts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ For all of ten seconds before the other shoe drops. God this election is a farking roller-coaster.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RanHakubi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, let's form one line. As you get to the front of the line, you will then turn around and stuck the dick of the person behind you. The first person in line will get theirs sucked by the last.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it will flip again once trumps stellar legal team forces a recount and gets all of the sharpie ballots and any ballots filled out in blue ink tossed.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, Trump already called it.  He said.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember me Donnie?  When I spoiled your re-election?  I looked JUST ... LIKE ... THIS!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Cat Who Walks By Herself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is truly a glorious morning.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JESUS CHRIST IS THIS THING FINALLY DONE
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald, you got your ass handed to you by a guy whose middle name is "Robinette".
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump to declare martial law in 3... 2... 1...
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonight - happy drinking instead of anxious drinking
 
Nuc_E [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna fly now!
 
mpirooz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this could have been called last night easily.

Are the networks dragging their feet because they are afraid of the ex-president's cult or something? Do your job, call the election.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our long national nightmare is....


LET THE LAWSUITS BEGIN!!!


...crap...
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada! Come on North Carolina!!!
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voyager 2 could detect my sense of relief right now.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheAugurofDunlain: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/p3Qnlu9N​fj8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Polka and disco have something in common - they all sound the same.  I think it is probably due to the limitations of people's dancing abilities.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*zip?*
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
LeoffDaGrate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when do the secrets about Lindsay, Mike, Mitch, Ted, Devin, Tom, and Gym start leaking out?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elton John - Philadelphia Freedom (Captain Fantastic 13 of 13)
Youtube 2sd6P2Tu8rw
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD F*CKING MORNING EVERYONE F*CK YEAH WOOOO
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 880 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | » | Newest


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.