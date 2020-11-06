 Skip to content
(Good Morning America) Boobies Sofia Vergara gets pics taken of her bare boobs and decides to share the experience   (goodmorningamerica.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6/10, Subby.  Could've been, "Sofia Vergara gets pics taken of her bare boobs being squeezed and decides to share"
 
rogue49
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's what's inside that counts...
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not a bookmark
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was SO disappointed. 😞
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i'm glad she is taking care of herself and i hope she's healthy, but in response the the article's sub-title, i can't really relate to this at all.

fap, yes.
relate, no.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny queso: i'm glad she is taking care of herself and i hope she's healthy, but in response the the article's sub-title, i can't really relate to this at all.

fap, yes.
relate, no.


You know the whole 'turn your head and cough'? It's like that but with a reeeeally big vise that takes pictures.

And you know, dudes get breast cancer too. Not as common so no mammogram but you should be at least checking your pecs for odd lumps once in a while.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She looks like a bored Aubrey Plaza.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is subby a 12 year old?
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've had a mammogram, so I feel her pain.

Also:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MiddleAgedWoman: Is subby a 12 year old?


This is Fark so, yes?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've heard that covid makes for less people getting things checked out, like mamograms.  So that's a problem.
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: I've heard that covid makes for less people getting things checked out, like mamograms.  So that's a problem.


We have been seeing the effects of this in the last month or so.  Our acuity is WAY up, and that is outside of covid admissions.  Covid is just making things worse for an already marginal healthcare system.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MiddleAgedWoman: Is subby a 12 year old?

You should have been here in The Before Time, when this thread would already be a few hundred posts long.
Here's hoping Ms. Vargara is healthy and well.
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One time I took Mrs. SC to get the mammogram.  I tried to keep a serious attitude in the waiting room, as you never know what's happening with others there.  Waiting for the elevator the wife says she's glad that's over.  The lady next to her says, 'Yes, it's like smashing your boob in the freezer door'
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SoberCannibal: One time I took Mrs. SC to get the mammogram.  I tried to keep a serious attitude in the waiting room, as you never know what's happening with others there.  Waiting for the elevator the wife says she's glad that's over.  The lady next to her says, 'Yes, it's like smashing your boob in the freezer door'


The lady was 100% accurate for my experience as well.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DjangoStonereaver: SoberCannibal: One time I took Mrs. SC to get the mammogram.  I tried to keep a serious attitude in the waiting room, as you never know what's happening with others there.  Waiting for the elevator the wife says she's glad that's over.  The lady next to her says, 'Yes, it's like smashing your boob in the freezer door'

The lady was 100% accurate for my experience as well.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
epyonyx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think another Anne Hathaway thread is what we were all expecting.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: johnny queso: i'm glad she is taking care of herself and i hope she's healthy, but in response the the article's sub-title, i can't really relate to this at all.

fap, yes.
relate, no.

You know the whole 'turn your head and cough'? It's like that but with a reeeeally big vise that takes pictures.

And you know, dudes get breast cancer too. Not as common so no mammogram but you should be at least checking your pecs for odd lumps once in a while.


all solid advice.
i still can't relate to releasing my medical records to the drooling masses.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A Fish Called Wanda - Disappointed
Youtube R2kgjilRSOg
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

epyonyx: I think another Anne Hathaway thread is what we were all expecting.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Did you say Annie Hathaways?
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [Fark user image 627x500]


For those without kittens (NSFW)
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: MiddleAgedWoman: Is subby a 12 year old?
You should have been here in The Before Time, when this thread would already be a few hundred posts long.
Here's hoping Ms. Vargara is healthy and well.


You forgot "and 90% pictures."

I miss the before time.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny queso: xxBirdMadGirlxx: johnny queso: i'm glad she is taking care of herself and i hope she's healthy, but in response the the article's sub-title, i can't really relate to this at all.

fap, yes.
relate, no.

You know the whole 'turn your head and cough'? It's like that but with a reeeeally big vise that takes pictures.

And you know, dudes get breast cancer too. Not as common so no mammogram but you should be at least checking your pecs for odd lumps once in a while.

all solid advice.
i still can't relate to releasing my medical records to the drooling masses.


I imagine this felt far less invasive than the battle over her frozen embryos with her ex-husband that was splashed all over the media not so long ago.

She basically did a PSA reminding women that they can take an active role in their own health and the care thereof.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Since this is Sofia Vergara we're talking about here I assume the mammogram took longer than counting the 2020 ballots.  If you asked *me* to give her cans a thorough going over I'd ask if I could get a could of Sherpas to help.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: DjangoStonereaver: SoberCannibal: One time I took Mrs. SC to get the mammogram.  I tried to keep a serious attitude in the waiting room, as you never know what's happening with others there.  Waiting for the elevator the wife says she's glad that's over.  The lady next to her says, 'Yes, it's like smashing your boob in the freezer door'

The lady was 100% accurate for my experience as well.

[i.imgflip.com image 581x436]


Many years ago, I had a male blood relative die of breast cancer, so when I noticed a limp in my chest I was
concerned.

I had to get a mammogram, and while I am not at all svelte, I don't exactly have man-boobs, and it took the
imaging tech quite a while to get me situated properly to get a proper scan and boy howdy did it pinch.

They ended up doing a lumpectomy and thankfully it was just a larger than usual fatty lump and nothing more
serious and it hasn't returned.

Men get breast cancer too, and it can be even more deadly because they often don't think they are in danger
of it.  The cousin who got it was a huge bear of a man who had already survived throat cancer with minimal
impact, but the breast cancer reduced him to a husk of himself before he died.  So everyone should check
themselves periodically.
 
