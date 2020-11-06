 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(StudyFinds)   Going to the grocery store? Wear your hazmat suit   (studyfinds.org) divider line
18
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1666 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The latest fashion trend for shelf stockers - generally males - is to wear their masks with their noses sticking out. Asking them nice to cover their nose helps... for about 10 seconds, until you have walked down the aisle. So I taken to giving complements. "Oh, that is so adorable! You're cute little button nose sticking out like that! And it soooo complements your outfit!"
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The comments show us why this virus is going to be with us for a very long time.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I try to wear an extra layer of clothing whenever I have to go indoors to shop for anything and peel that layer plus shoes off ASAP. I really don't want to catch that shiat if I can help it.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid19. I have a coupon for that.


//I hear it's BOGO
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: The comments show us why this virus is going to be with us for a very long time.


you cannot spell "corona hoax" without the word "moran".
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a bunch of low-paid workers, with no sick leave or health insurance, forced to work throughout the pandemic, have caught the virus.
Colour me surprised.
\not really
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I try to wear an extra layer of clothing whenever I have to go indoors to shop for anything and peel that layer plus shoes off ASAP. I really don't want to catch that shiat if I can help it.


It's just in the air homey. You're better off buying a Korean N95 equivalent for grocery store trips.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boston? Well, yeah. That's what happens when everyone lives 20 feet from each other.
 
Jadedgrl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna go grocery shopping today. Sigh.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You're looking for COVID-19? That's in aisle 5. And aisle 6, and aisle 7, and aisle 8, and.....
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: So a bunch of low-paid workers, with no sick leave or health insurance, forced to work throughout the pandemic, have caught the virus.
Colour me surprised.
\not really


More like typical young grocery store workers who are acting like everyone else their age have caught the virus.

And "forced to work throughout the pandemic"?  Are you suggesting we close grocery stores?
 
12349876
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I haven't been in any retail store since March 14th and am perfectly happy continuing curbside and online.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Tillmaster: So a bunch of low-paid workers, with no sick leave or health insurance, forced to work throughout the pandemic, have caught the virus.
Colour me surprised.
\not really

More like typical young grocery store workers who are acting like everyone else their age have caught the virus.

And "forced to work throughout the pandemic"?  Are you suggesting we close grocery stores?


Hi. I'm thirty four. I work in a grocery store. Most of our workers are over thirty. Every worker wears a mask, none of us expose our nose. We are all varying degrees of anxious. We encounter people wearing chin bibs daily. Many, dare I say "most" of our patrons are over fifty. A very at risk demographic. We worry for them. We try to encourage curbside services, and broadcast social distancing PSAs over our PA system.

We don't have much choice but to take the risk we do. Because frankly, you're right. What we do is needed. Also, we have bills to pay. But don't mischaracterize us because it fits your narrative.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duenor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
3m 6000 half mask respirator and p100 filters. $35 for a kit that will last for many months with minimal maintenance. Very comfy. Way more effective than n95 paper.

Why more people don't buy these is beyond me. I've been telling everyone to since February.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Jeebus Saves: Tillmaster: So a bunch of low-paid workers, with no sick leave or health insurance, forced to work throughout the pandemic, have caught the virus.
Colour me surprised.
\not really

More like typical young grocery store workers who are acting like everyone else their age have caught the virus.

And "forced to work throughout the pandemic"?  Are you suggesting we close grocery stores?

Hi. I'm thirty four. I work in a grocery store. Most of our workers are over thirty. Every worker wears a mask, none of us expose our nose. We are all varying degrees of anxious. We encounter people wearing chin bibs daily. Many, dare I say "most" of our patrons are over fifty. A very at risk demographic. We worry for them. We try to encourage curbside services, and broadcast social distancing PSAs over our PA system.

We don't have much choice but to take the risk we do. Because frankly, you're right. What we do is needed. Also, we have bills to pay. But don't mischaracterize us because it fits your narrative.


Take my comment in context to what I was replying to.  People in their 20's and 30's are the biggest spreaders right now, and it's not because they're being forced to work in grocery stores, it's because they're hanging out in groups and going to bars.  Grocery store workers tend to skew younger, and they're doing what younger people do.  It's not a narrative.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: W_Scarlet: Jeebus Saves: Tillmaster: So a bunch of low-paid workers, with no sick leave or health insurance, forced to work throughout the pandemic, have caught the virus.
Colour me surprised.
\not really

More like typical young grocery store workers who are acting like everyone else their age have caught the virus.

And "forced to work throughout the pandemic"?  Are you suggesting we close grocery stores?

Hi. I'm thirty four. I work in a grocery store. Most of our workers are over thirty. Every worker wears a mask, none of us expose our nose. We are all varying degrees of anxious. We encounter people wearing chin bibs daily. Many, dare I say "most" of our patrons are over fifty. A very at risk demographic. We worry for them. We try to encourage curbside services, and broadcast social distancing PSAs over our PA system.

We don't have much choice but to take the risk we do. Because frankly, you're right. What we do is needed. Also, we have bills to pay. But don't mischaracterize us because it fits your narrative.

Take my comment in context to what I was replying to.  People in their 20's and 30's are the biggest spreaders right now, and it's not because they're being forced to work in grocery stores, it's because they're hanging out in groups and going to bars.  Grocery store workers tend to skew younger, and they're doing what younger people do.  It's not a narrative.


it's easy to forget how socially active people are/were in their 20s and 30s. when i was young it was party party every night. i feel sorry for the young people. they should be out chasing tail and drinking hard. thanks a lot China.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Tillmaster: So a bunch of low-paid workers, with no sick leave or health insurance, forced to work throughout the pandemic, have caught the virus.
Colour me surprised.
\not really

More like typical young grocery store workers who are acting like everyone else their age have caught the virus.

And "forced to work throughout the pandemic"?  Are you suggesting we close grocery stores?


Of course not!  Just bring back slavery, but this time make everyone take IQ tests (or simply observe who is wearing masks and who is not) and enslave those people. Fasten permanent gimp masks to their faces and we're good to go! Not restocking shelves fast enough? 20 lashes. Shorted the till by $20? Death by boiling in a large pot (stealing from Owners is always a capital offense).

Just think of the Profit$ and the ROI!!!! Capitalism will be saved! Down with Socialism!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.