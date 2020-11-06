 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Convicted sex offender from North Dakota, on the run from a shooting there, is now on the run for shooting two police officers in Wisconsin. Suspect is armed and considered dangerous. He also has a man bun, so you can consider him a douchebag   (tmj4.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1346 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2020 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they catch his ass and put him away for life
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they elect him to higher office yet?
Or are they just going to swear him in as a LEO?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fargo Police Department have been searching for Benton since Nov. 1 in relation to another incident. On their Facebook page, the department said "thoughts and prayers" were with the injured officers in Delafield and Hartland.

Ouch, that's cold.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I saw that guy at whole foods.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, this dude is wild!

He's out there fingerin' kids and shootin' cops like he dont even give a fu*k!
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LAW & ORDER!!

Maybe he'll get eaten by a bear or something wonderfully appropriate like that...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My phone went off at 4AM with an emergency alert because of this. "Avoid the area and shelter in the lowest part of your home."

I assumed that had to mean tornado warning.

/ At least I was reminded to turn off alerts on my new phone
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told you Republicans would be acting out violently if Trump loses.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: LAW & ORDER!!

Maybe he'll get eaten by a bear or something wonderfully appropriate like that...


Hopefully just his face will be eaten, so that he'll live a life of repugnance a la Princess Bride's "To the Pain."
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Get up and go!"
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wood chipper jokes?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is it he hasn't been elected to North Dakota office?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the sex offender part from the video because I didn't see it mentioned - just wanted for 'an incident' in ND- in the article.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easily solved by issuing a nationwide shoot-on-sight order for any man with a man-bun.
 
lectos
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did Trump wish him well yet?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From North Dakota? He's probably got farking COVID, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaytkay: My phone went off at 4AM with an emergency alert because of this. "Avoid the area and shelter in the lowest part of your home."

I assumed that had to mean tornado warning.

/ At least I was reminded to turn off alerts on my new phone


Mine went off too. I was too bleary eyed to actually read it so I went right back to sleep.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The mark of a wasted life has now moved on from tattoos, to big gauged ears.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Charming.  Maybe her fetish is ear farking.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: The mark of a wasted life has now moved on from tattoos, to big gauged ears.

[Fark user image 205x246]

Charming.  Maybe her fetish is ear farking.


Hope they catch the guy, etc....

But I wonder if in the future there will be a run on corrective ear surgery...
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When I started reading this headline I expected to end with "is elected to senate"
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chop it off. And I don't mean the man bun.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I told you Republicans would be acting out violently if Trump loses.


Wrong, he was a Democrat
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: Hope they catch his ass and put him away for life


Well, I mean, I'd rather they catch all of him, not just his ass...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One man's sex offender is another man's freedom farker.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.