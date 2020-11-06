 Skip to content
(New Haven Register)   A CT woman fought off a coyote off with a pitchfork. Then her donkey came over to help   (nhregister.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who is giving coyotes pitchforks?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Picture of the woman and donkey:

c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
that's not at all like i remember saturday mornings.

/nice ass
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Some days you save your ass, other days your ass saves you. It's the Connecticut way.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
twice in one day? she did something to piss off that coyote. no doubt.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Who is giving coyotes pitchforks?


Acme?
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

xanadian: Picture of the woman and donkey:

[c1.staticflickr.com image 500x277]


I'd tap it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Donkeys will stomp the heck out of coyotes, they make excellent guard animals for you goats and sheep as long as you only put one in there.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You seem a little over-stimulated there subby
hit the showers
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xanadian: Picture of the woman and donkey:

[c1.staticflickr.com image 500x277]


Came here to post this, glad someone else thought of it
 
