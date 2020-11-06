 Skip to content
'Missouri probably doesn't have 'murder hornets' - Just giant wasps'
    More: Scary  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people are probably seeing wasps or the new queens of European or bald-faced hornets

Bald-faced hornets are black and white, not black and yellow. Earlier in the year the calls about scary wasps mostly are about harmless cicada killers. They should be done for the season by now.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'probably'
 
Oysterman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They likely could not survive here because of the climate.

Could apply to literally anything in Missouri's fickle climate.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Probably just cicada killers.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's 2020, take the win where you can.
 
saywhat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Giant WASPs in Missouri? - You got that right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Dangerous Missouri WASPs
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Saw this the other day (in MD) and it struck me how big it was - about the same size as a cicada killer but definitely a wasp.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Been working on porch of my mom's old farmhouse 90 miles south of MO border while visiting. The farking hornets are red and huge and ... friendly. Just farking giant.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think Robert Wadlow was a WASP.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Asian giant hornets are the proper name and it's stupid that "murder hornet" became the household name.

That said, it would really, really suck if they were able to establish a foothold and spread throughout North America. These f*ckers can kill people with their stings, but more importantly, they just massacre bee populations, and our bees haven't learned the defense mechanism that Asian bees learned. It would be devastating on an ecological level if we don't nip this in the bud ASAP.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

der Sittenstrolch: [Fark user image 425x566]
Saw this the other day (in MD) and it struck me how big it was - about the same size as a cicada killer but definitely a wasp.


European hornets are thriving in Virginia now, so probably in MD too
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Probably isnt good enough.
 
