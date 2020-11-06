 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   NYC subway straphangers try in vain to get Covidiot to wear a mask, to no avail because sometimes stupid just can't be fixed   (gothamist.com) divider line
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh shiat, someone call Cap

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Violence is never the answer.

Violence is the question.

And the answer is "Yes".
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Farking maskhole.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I live by my principles," he said. "It's the little things that diminish your soul. I don't wear a muzzle."

"I am special, I'm living right now, I'm farking special."

I am NOT a snowflake. I AM SPECIAL!!
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hit him where it hurts -- his wallet. NYC needs the money anyway.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the average red county Walmart is about 50% maskless customers.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nothing more dangerous than a moron who thinks he's the only one on Earth who's smarter than everyone else.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think I have that guy blocked here
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Send him to a crowded college football game.
 
