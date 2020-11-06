 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   That barber who proudly declared on Facebook Live that he would stay open during the UK lockdown gets pretty much the outcome everyone was expecting - a visit from the local council and getting locked out of his premises by his landlord   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

746 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2020 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you should own your own building.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: This is why you should own your own building.


No, it's why you should stop being an asshole during a pandemic (and the rest of the time really).
Stop spreading disinformation to make people sick and dead.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: This is why you should own your own building.


* if you want to be political with your business very publicly
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: This is why you should own your own building.

No, it's why you should stop being an asshole during a pandemic (and the rest of the time really).
Stop spreading disinformation to make people sick and dead.


Exactly! Why should people be permitted choice an the ability to earn money. They shouldn't that's why!

Just collect your government money and do what you are told.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consequence Culture strikes again
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: This is why you should own your own building.

No, it's why you should stop being an asshole during a pandemic (and the rest of the time really).
Stop spreading disinformation to make people sick and dead.

Exactly! Why should people be permitted choice an the ability to earn money. They shouldn't that's why!

Just collect your government money and do what you are told.


Oh this thread should be fun.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
~ -> sudo -u nmuntz echo "Ha ha!"
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes yes, plague rats, orange man bad, some farker hasn't left their house since January.

Did I cover everything?
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: This is why you should own your own building.

No, it's why you should stop being an asshole during a pandemic (and the rest of the time really).
Stop spreading disinformation to make people sick and dead.

Exactly! Why should people be permitted choice an the ability to earn money. They shouldn't that's why!

Just collect your government money and do what you are told.


Unless you're Walmart.. For some reason it's totally ok to keep those open and they're not "assholes." Small mom and pop, though? Fark them. I hope they go penniless and homeless and die cause... them staying open might cause people to die...  LOOK! Its ok when I want death, alright?!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: This is why you should own your own building.

No, it's why you should stop being an asshole during a pandemic (and the rest of the time really).
Stop spreading disinformation to make people sick and dead.

Exactly! Why should people be permitted choice an the ability to earn money. They shouldn't that's why!

Just collect your government money and do what you are told.


Gonna cough
Gonna spread
Gonna die for my paycheck!

$Thi$ i$ your god$.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Exactly! Why should people be permitted choice an the ability to earn money. They shouldn't that's why!

Just collect your government money and do what you are told.


"But why CAN'T I sh*t in the town's water supply? I have rights! Government overreach! Socialisms!"

Congratulations on being part of the problem, genius.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The outcome I was expecting was "Barber dies of COVID".
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: StoPPeRmobile: Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: This is why you should own your own building.

No, it's why you should stop being an asshole during a pandemic (and the rest of the time really).
Stop spreading disinformation to make people sick and dead.

Exactly! Why should people be permitted choice an the ability to earn money. They shouldn't that's why!

Just collect your government money and do what you are told.

Gonna cough
Gonna spread
Gonna die for my paycheck!

$Thi$ i$ your god$.


that'$ a bit much. not everyone cowtow$ to the fal$e idol. most folk$ are ju$t trying to pay the bill$.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatBillmanGuy: StoPPeRmobile: Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: This is why you should own your own building.

No, it's why you should stop being an asshole during a pandemic (and the rest of the time really).
Stop spreading disinformation to make people sick and dead.

Exactly! Why should people be permitted choice an the ability to earn money. They shouldn't that's why!

Just collect your government money and do what you are told.

Unless you're Walmart.. For some reason it's totally ok to keep those open and they're not "assholes." Small mom and pop, though? Fark them. I hope they go penniless and homeless and die cause... them staying open might cause people to die...  LOOK! Its ok when I want death, alright?!


In one sense you're correct, small business naturally suffer more - but Walmart sells groceries and medicine. Hair cuts just aren't necessary like those goods are.

Plus this guy is in England and they actually have a safety net there. Not for long, but for now.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one pump tRump chump got too many bites.

Ignore it and Celebrate!!  Good Times!! Come On!!

Goblin is a lame duck.

Kool & The Gang - Celebration (Official Music Video)
Youtube 3GwjfUFyY6M
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good.
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: ThatBillmanGuy: StoPPeRmobile: Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: This is why you should own your own building.

No, it's why you should stop being an asshole during a pandemic (and the rest of the time really).
Stop spreading disinformation to make people sick and dead.

Exactly! Why should people be permitted choice an the ability to earn money. They shouldn't that's why!

Just collect your government money and do what you are told.

Unless you're Walmart.. For some reason it's totally ok to keep those open and they're not "assholes." Small mom and pop, though? Fark them. I hope they go penniless and homeless and die cause... them staying open might cause people to die...  LOOK! Its ok when I want death, alright?!

In one sense you're correct, small business naturally suffer more - but Walmart sells groceries and medicine. Hair cuts just aren't necessary like those goods are.

Plus this guy is in England and they actually have a safety net there. Not for long, but for now.


I was being overly hyperbolic. But I do find it odd that a huge store chain is still allowed to let droves of people in non-stop and nobody says anything.

...but the small business that sees maybe less than you can count on two hands per day, and is still beholden to safety standards, and probably cleans up every surface after every interaction.. no, they're "the assholes." Oh and let's make sure they still have to pay thier bills in full on time with no relief.
 
Brofar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ThatBillmanGuy: StoPPeRmobile: Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: This is why you should own your own building.

No, it's why you should stop being an asshole during a pandemic (and the rest of the time really).
Stop spreading disinformation to make people sick and dead.

Exactly! Why should people be permitted choice an the ability to earn money. They shouldn't that's why!

Just collect your government money and do what you are told.

Unless you're Walmart.. For some reason it's totally ok to keep those open and they're not "assholes." Small mom and pop, though? Fark them. I hope they go penniless and homeless and die cause... them staying open might cause people to die...  LOOK! Its ok when I want death, alright?!


But a store isn't a salon...you're not sitting stationary for 30-60 minutes while someone is right next to you.

Also we need food, we don't need haircuts.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A small business that sells food or medicine is allowed to stay open; large corporate barber chains also have to close.  It's the type of business they are in, not the size, that's the issue.
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Geotpf: A small business that sells food or medicine is allowed to stay open; large corporate barber chains also have to close.  It's the type of business they are in, not the size, that's the issue.


Ah, ok. That makes sense. Its a bit wonky out here where I live.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ThatBillmanGuy: HotWingConspiracy: ThatBillmanGuy: StoPPeRmobile: Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: This is why you should own your own building.

No, it's why you should stop being an asshole during a pandemic (and the rest of the time really).
Stop spreading disinformation to make people sick and dead.

Exactly! Why should people be permitted choice an the ability to earn money. They shouldn't that's why!

Just collect your government money and do what you are told.

Unless you're Walmart.. For some reason it's totally ok to keep those open and they're not "assholes." Small mom and pop, though? Fark them. I hope they go penniless and homeless and die cause... them staying open might cause people to die...  LOOK! Its ok when I want death, alright?!

In one sense you're correct, small business naturally suffer more - but Walmart sells groceries and medicine. Hair cuts just aren't necessary like those goods are.

Plus this guy is in England and they actually have a safety net there. Not for long, but for now.

I was being overly hyperbolic. But I do find it odd that a huge store chain is still allowed to let droves of people in non-stop and nobody says anything.

...but the small business that sees maybe less than you can count on two hands per day, and is still beholden to safety standards, and probably cleans up every surface after every interaction.. no, they're "the assholes." Oh and let's make sure they still have to pay thier bills in full on time with no relief.


There are a ton of small businesses open where I live (repair shops, restaurants [for takeout or delivery]), etc), and were even during a lockdown.  It's because they can do business without close personal contact or can do business at the door.  Things that can't be done at a distance, i.e. barber/waxer/nail salon/non-emergency dental work/non-emergency medical care/tattoo artist/massage/etc are all non-essential things that can't be done at a distance.  So yeah, they have to get locked down.

/will need to change my username to Unshaved Orangutan soon.  Though I am enjoying it all going a bit wild.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Geotpf: A small business that sells food or medicine is allowed to stay open; large corporate barber chains also have to close.  It's the type of business they are in, not the size, that's the issue.


sportcuts are open i dunno seem like a large chain barber shop.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Things that can't be done at a distance, i.e. barber/waxer/nail salon/non-emergency dental work/non-emergency medical care/tattoo artist/massage/etc are all non-essential things that can't be done at a distance.  So yeah, they have to get locked down.


Have any of those actually been shown to be a source of transmission, or are they shutting it down just because?  I think that's what kind of aggravates people.  Look at restaurants.  They spent money on all this stuff the government and experts said was necessary to offer safe indoor dinning, annnnd the government shut them down anyway.  You'd think we'd be past the point of shutting things down.  We see where the transmission is coming from, and it's not the tatoo parlor and it never was.  It's people getting together with friends and families at their own homes.
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But it's not fair to keep Typhoid Mary from earning a living!

...this is the argument, in a nutshell.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.