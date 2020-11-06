 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Flippity flap, that's the Georgia way
97
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time yet?

I have my lip balm ready.
 
links136 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Devil Went Down to Georgia
Youtube sh7BZf7D5Bw
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignore the polls.

VOTE!
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's gonna be rage sh*tying all day.

😊
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clearly Canadian: Is it time yet?

I have my lip balm ready.


No. Unless Biden gets more than a 1% advantage, a recount request is in play.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Headline was "Peach is the new Orange"

WOMP WOMP
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Macron sends his congrats

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trump is about to spontaneously combust. I hope he raked the area around his feet.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Deranged tweets in ALL CAPS in 3,2,1...
 
The Southern Logic Company
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am so proud of my home state, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that not only would GA go blue but it would cement the win.

THIS IS WHY YOU VOTE.  I VOTED FOR YEARS IN THIS DEEP RED BIBLE THUMPING STATE AND HERE WE ARE

/time to buy champagne
//tower liquor opens at 8am!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yay!
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Is it time yet?

I have my lip balm ready.


Just about. Being ahead in NV and GA gives Biden enough to win. AZ and PA would just be running up the score.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

links136: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sh7BZf7D​5Bw]


The Devil Went Down to Georgia ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


... The folks in Georgia were not impressed.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Southern Logic Company: I am so proud of my home state, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that not only would GA go blue but it would cement the win.

THIS IS WHY YOU VOTE.  I VOTED FOR YEARS IN THIS DEEP RED BIBLE THUMPING STATE AND HERE WE ARE

/time to buy champagne
//tower liquor opens at 8am!


Thank you, I will continue to do the same in TN, though it's still derp territory.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can't wait for Donnie Dingus to call the Governor of Georgia, a Republican, his fat mouth traveling physically through the phone, screaming obscenities at this man who can do nothing about it, and coating him in a layer of covid spittle.

:D
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: He's gonna be rage sh*tying all day.

😊



He no doubt has Georgia on his mind.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
God I hope Florida becomes irrelevant in future elections. So farking sick of hearing about Florida and it's districts. Florida blah blah. I'm starting to take the side of the hurricanes.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Stantz: [Fark user image 640x521]


Pity we can't sell advertising time during broadcasts of the current hit show, "America". With the current ratings, we'd resolve the national debt long before Congress has to certify the votes in December.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cant believe redneckland georgia went to Biden.

I love black people.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I picked the right night to get dummythicc-high.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Clearly Canadian: Is it time yet?

I have my lip balm ready.

Just about. Being ahead in NV and GA gives Biden enough to win. AZ and PA would just be running up the score.


Do it, just do it.
Run up that score.
Run baby run
 
Photoshop This [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wish I could call out drunk today! Alas, it's only week three of the new job and I need to make a good impression.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: odinsposse: Clearly Canadian: Is it time yet?

I have my lip balm ready.

Just about. Being ahead in NV and GA gives Biden enough to win. AZ and PA would just be running up the score.

Do it, just do it.
Run up that score.
Run baby run


He also has an outside shot to take Texas.
 
Greylight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Been calling Georgia for a while.  OK, now for a couple weeks of legal shenanigans.  I'll sleep tonight though.  Time to start sopping for that watch.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
imPEACHment

The new album by my rockabilly gospel band, John Lewis and His Constituency.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have way too many notifications set on my phone for this hour.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Calm down guys, as glorious as we'd like this to be, not all votes are in yet, and 16 electoral votes doesn't get Biden to 270.

And yes, there will certainly be a recount.

And lawsuits.  Lots of lawsuits.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RanHakubi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: [Fark user image image 549x118]


If current trends hold, I'm sure we'll see a lot of flippity flapping. And whatever the farkette equivalent is.
 
Greylight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FNG: Calm down guys, as glorious as we'd like this to be, not all votes are in yet, and 16 electoral votes doesn't get Biden to 270.

And yes, there will certainly be a recount.

And lawsuits.  Lots of lawsuits.


It's not a switch going off it is the fact that Georgia puts an exclamation on the whole damn thing.
 
ENS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm getting ahead of myself, but if the end result of this winds up being Biden as President, holding the house and at least a chance to win two GA Senate seats in a runoff and have a 50 + VP governing block, then that's pretty good in my estimation.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FNG: Calm down guys, as glorious as we'd like this to be, not all votes are in yet, and 16 electoral votes doesn't get Biden to 270.

And yes, there will certainly be a recount.

And lawsuits.  Lots of lawsuits.


Yeah, but recounts never change anything, even with this close a result. Scott Walker said that his recount in WI found like 100+ votes or something.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Look at the tweet again. It says Trump has it.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: [Fark user image image 549x118]


Isn't every BJ the best BJ ever.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: God I hope Florida becomes irrelevant in future elections. So farking sick of hearing about Florida and it's districts. Florida blah blah. I'm starting to take the side of the hurricanes.


Florida isn't going to go blue for a while because the Cubans are still pissed over Gonzales being given back to his father under Clinton, and Obama ended both their free ride to citizenship and the embargo.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sithon: Look at the tweet again. It says Trump has it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Newest Tweet.

so...wut was that you were saying?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got to say, this was nice to wake up to

/more than makes up for me forgetting to set up the coffee last night
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sithon: Look at the tweet again. It says Trump has it.


Not the latest tweet.
That one shows Biden with a come from behind upset victory
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Is it time yet?

I have my lip balm ready.


Shiny lip gloss? that's always fun.
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
