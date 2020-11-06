 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Smirking handcuffed criminal goes out partying like a BOSS, downs a lager, smokes joint in back of police van on the way to police station   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey Timmy, did you ever do a line off a cop's tits?
 
ansius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This looks like a man who's being probed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"...used her mobile to film him as he lifted the crushed can of Special Brew to his lips with a smile on his face."

That's one magic smile, if he can use it to drink beer
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trump is gonna go full burn it all down and give presidential pardons to every murderer and rapist he can.
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't UK cops pat down people before stuffing them back in a van? Might have some splainin to do, you get to jail and a prisoner is carving up another's rump roast.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "...used her mobile to film him as he lifted the crushed can of Special Brew to his lips with a smile on his face."

That's one magic smile, if he can use it to drink beer


Yeah, but it's a mean drunk. It's just going to be mouthing off later...
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: Don't UK cops pat down people before stuffing them back in a van? Might have some splainin to do, you get to jail and a prisoner is carving up another's rump roast.


Yeah, there are a couple of Police Constables looking at getting assigned to road traffic patrol in the most low-traffic area in their district for the next few years, and good luck on getting promoted anytime soon (in the US they would get assigned to desk duty and then proceed to pull in about 20 hours of overtime "filing" police reports every week, all while carefully editing those reports to make sure nothing questionable was in those reports.
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Do they not search detainees before tossing them in the back of the police vehicle over there?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Needs the HERO tag, subby.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It looks like you are about to do something amazingly stupid, perhaps I can help.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
true okie doke [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I didn't read the article, but bought his jersey based on the legend alone.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.