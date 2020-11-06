 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   Top NYPD official, who runs the office combating workplace harassment, relieved of his command after being accused of posting racist comments on cop message boards online   (nytimes.com) divider line
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't you dare say there is systemic racism in law enforcement!
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those that work forces, are the same that burn crosses
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Torres said he was "as confident as I could be" that the two people were the same man because the commonalities were "too coincidental to be a coincidence."

Ummm?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the cops pigs run a anonymous forum where they can all hang out and be racists together.....

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, this is shocking. Shocking.

Can you see my shocked face?

Can you see it?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: But don't you dare say there is systemic racism in law enforcement!

You're

the racist one for pointing it out!
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What other kind of comments do those boards have?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: What other kind of comments do those boards have?


Here you go:

https://lerant.proboards.com/
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: What other kind of comments do those boards have?


Oh, you know, recipes. Bible verses. Pictures of their cats. Wacky news stories. It's pretty much just like Fark!
 
rga184
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
CasablancaShocked.jpg
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A cop message board would likely have lots of cop jokes on it, making it the least funny thing on the internet.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm not the sharpest tool in the shed, but I manage to not type or say bigoted crap.  It's not hard, simply substitute "asshole"  whenever you feel compelled to insult someone.  It's a nice useful insult, and works in most situations.  It's not only racially neutral, it's gender neutral as well.  It covers income levels and parenting issues as well.

If you simply must be a bigot, be a smart one and don't write it down or speak it.  It's not rocket science.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I'm not the sharpest tool in the shed, but I manage to not type or say bigoted crap.  It's not hard, simply substitute "asshole"  whenever you feel compelled to insult someone.  It's a nice useful insult, and works in most situations.  It's not only racially neutral, it's gender neutral as well.  It covers income levels and parenting issues as well.

If you simply must be a bigot, be a smart one and don't write it down or speak it.  It's not rocket science.


thanks for the racism tips, guy who is probably not a cop.
 
Pwnzor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
<obvious tag>
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I'm not the sharpest tool in the shed, but I manage to not type or say bigoted crap.  It's not hard, simply substitute "asshole"  whenever you feel compelled to insult someone.  It's a nice useful insult, and works in most situations.  It's not only racially neutral, it's gender neutral as well.  It covers income levels and parenting issues as well.

If you simply must be a bigot, be a smart one and don't write it down or speak it.  It's not rocket science.


Here's the problem. They don't think they're bigots. They think they're just speaking the truth that everyone really thinks. And that's why they bash Political Correctness. Because it makes everyone too scared to agree with them. Not once does it ever occure to them there not. To Quote Batman

"What were you trying to prove? That deep down, everyone's as ugly as you?! You're alone."
 
johnny queso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
self-applying clousseau?
at least go with mr. lo kee you fool.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
cherryl taggart:
If you simply must be a bigot, be a smart one and don't write it down or speak it.  It's not rocket science.

The Republican Party figured this one out in the 60's.
 
