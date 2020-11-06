 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   One. Two. Three. Four. Five. Six. Seven. Eight. Nine. Ten. Eleven. Twelve. Twelve Post-Post Election Day Threads. Ah ah ah ah   (politico.com) divider line
368
    More: Live  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Nov 2020 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



368 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought subby was slowly counting votes in PA.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I thought subby was slowly counting votes in PA.


Naw, they're at least up to 35.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'M ENJOYING THIS
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Packers win the assbowl!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We skipped 12?
 
Chenopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've never commented in a megathread before, yet here I am.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh joy, "lucky" number 13.

/as if this year couldn't be more of a giant clusterf*ck
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Watching the inexorable counting of the votes reminded me of

A Fish Called Wanda (11/11) Movie CLIP - Ken's Revenge (1988) HD
Youtube YgJvgESR920
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

themindiswatching: Oh joy, "lucky" number 13.

/as if this year couldn't be more of a giant clusterf*ck


13 is my lucky number.  Just because some people have a phobia....
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LOLOL
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 667x391]

LOLOL


Trump: Waaaa Waaa, These mean voters didn't vote for me. Nullify the election. Waaaaa
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think Georgia is due to cross the threshold now. PA has the momentum, but they're counting slower (prob because the GOP scrutiny). Waiting for the call... is getting tiresome. I think I'll zone on TV and get in the threads fresh tomorrow.

The real fireworks happen when Trump responds. Still counting to go, even after 270+.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Musta missed 12 somewhere. IT'S FRAUUUD ITELLYA!
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I thought subby was slowly counting votes in PA.


No, that was too fast.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How did we get to 13?  Jeez, that's a lot of drinks.  I think I'll find my bed.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RedVentrue: Musta missed 12 somewhere. IT'S FRAUUUD ITELLYA!


Just like a lot of tall building skip 12 and go straight to 13.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Going to bed. Just feel like it's relevant to put my GA vote sticker on a blue shirt out there. This was mrs boondock's and my first year voting here instead of IL. You as can all thank me tomorrow when we're finally sucking each other's dicks.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we STILL on this shiat?!?!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
11 hasn't ended yet, and 12 hasn't started.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: 11 hasn't ended yet, and 12 hasn't started.


Yet here we are.

Does it really matter?

Really?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Boondock3806: [Fark user image 425x566]

Going to bed. Just feel like it's relevant to put my GA vote sticker on a blue shirt out there. This was mrs boondock's and my first year voting here instead of IL. You as can all thank me tomorrow when we're finally sucking each other's dicks.


I rolled a fat joint and will be sucking on that instead of dick. I can't reach my own and there aren't any around here that I would care to slobber on. Or anywhere for that matter.

YMMV
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love literally almost everyone shiat on Trumps complete meltdown on live TV today.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Off to bed. Biden declared winner on Friday?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess I'll wait until thread 18.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Last update of the night. pic.twitter.com/82x10L2ah8

- Rafael Irizarry (@rafalab) November 6, 2020


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat.  Biden's really going to take PA.

I still can't believe 70+ million people looked back at the last four years of Trump and said, "Yeah, I'll have more of that."  That's seven million MORE people than voted for him in 2016.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: Off to bed. Biden declared winner on Friday?


I sincerely hope so.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I thought subby was slowly counting votes in PA.


I thought he was gonna break into the Laverne and Shirley theme song.

ranchokinkaid.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Pictured: FARK waiting for election results.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there an election?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Todd300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pack the thread.

14 MOAR THREAD
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Is this real life?
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost time
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're counting at DMV speed.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sesame Street: 12 And Pinball Animation
Youtube JZshZp-cxKg
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twekve

For the number of Guinnessess i drank
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sesame Street: 12 And Pinball Animation
Youtube JZshZp-cxKg
 
Todd300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how many more of these threads my liver can take.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's alllll good.

You got the power of crazy quakers driving you home!
 
Todd300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Todd300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great.  We moved from asses to pussies.  This thread is the taint.
 
Displayed 50 of 368 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.