 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Cops investigating trumpers that wanted to shoot up the convention center where they count votes in Philadelphia. Stochastic terrorism strikes again   (6abc.com) divider line
19
    More: News  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2020 at 2:30 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The hummer has q stickers according to twitter
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The party of law and order, folks.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We just need to reach across the isle and have a sit down with them, show them some facts and evidence and have a civil debate and they'll see the error of their ways and stop being terrorists.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We're going to have a lot more of these over the next few months.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My only surprise is that it took this long...
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, bring that trump train into philly.

Fark around and find out.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: We just need to reach across the isle and have a sit down with them, show them some facts and evidence and have a civil debate and they'll see the error of their ways and stop being terrorists.


Do you have any idea how many tweets & posts on various boards I've read today on how we shouldn't "insult" the 68 million Americans who've voted for that asshole - that, somehow, we're supposed to "educate" them about how the right-wingers are the ones screwing them over?

Yeah, I'm done. They spent eight years cheering for Dubya even as he screwed them over, then eight years calling Obama racial epithets & accusing him of being a sekrit Kenyan Mooslim Manchurian Candidate soshulizt while Obama fixed most of the damage Dubya caused, and when it came time to choose between Trump & Clinton, told me in no uncertain terms that they were going to "f*ck my feelings" as they voted gleefully for Trump. Now that Trump's losing, they're suddenly concerned about how I should coddle & protect their farking fee-fees while they spend the next four years or so backing the assholes still in Congress and on the Supreme Court, working hard to obstruct any further progress if not actually wind the country back even farther?

Fark them. Let them "educate" themselves. It's time for them to reach out to the rest of sane America, instead of us indulging them for their wacky bigotry & zany conspiracy theories. They should be shunned until they farking figure out that, maybe, they're the goddamned problem.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This reporter in VA found his fb and artwork (Twitter link).
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FormlessOne:

Fark them. Let them "educate" themselves. It's time for them to reach out to the rest of sane America, instead of us indulging them for their wacky bigotry & zany conspiracy theories. They should be shunned until they farking figure out that, maybe, they're the goddamned problem.

I've been summarily blocking anyone that's wrong enough. I spent years trying to reach the unreachable. I'm done. I'm just going to try to stay out of the way of their self destruction as best as possible.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Yeah, bring that trump train into philly.

Fark around and find out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rhodabear
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hopefully the cops aren't like this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: This reporter in VA found his fb and artwork (Twitter link).


He's obviously an undocumented immigrant paid by the Biden campaign.  He was probably dropping off fake ballots too.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Hopefully the cops aren't like this one:

[Fark user image image 425x652]


Great, his mutts get a regular walking on my tax dollar.

How bout we throw him in prison for terroristic threats.

And thete has to be a charge for having the means, tools (weapons), and training to do so.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah when the world hated the US because of Bush and especially re-electing him, half of america thought, why not vote for another asshole republican as president? I mean, what could go wrong.

The last 4 years were farking insane, he nearly started a nuclear war with north korea, a war with Iran, trashed every ally of the country, nearly crashed the world economy with his trade war bullshiat, ran a trillion $ deficit even before COVID, the COVID deficit for 2020 is farking $4 trillion and most of that money didnt even go to the people, it went to the ultra rich and his buddies. He cut taxes to the 1%, AGAIN. He licked the boots of every dictator on the planet. When COVID arrived, he didnt do shiat, didnt have a plan and because of that, 300 000 americans are dead and tens of thousands more will die between now and the end of january... and the MASKS ARE A CONSPIRACY bullshiat he started will kill thousands more in the next few years... He encouraged white supremacists when they murdered protesters. He trashed democracy. He put farking kids in concentration camps and separate them from their parents and he did it on purpose to traumatize people so immigrants wouldnt come here anymore. He put a literal christian taliban on the supreme court who wants to turn this country into a theocratic state where women have no rights.

And even after ALL THAT, he still got 68 million votes because 40% of americans think that they are the 1% or soon will be and they dont give a fark if people have to die or the country, the world and their future is ruined as long as they got their $$ right now.

A third of americans need therapy. Like years of therapy because they think their own little person is more important than everything else and they think that their actions will not affect them or someone they love ever. They are like mini Trumps. Nothing matters and they take zero responsability for nothing.

And there's the other third of america who apparently dont give enough of a fark to vote because eh, what could go wrong if a psychopath is in charge for 4 more years? Doesnt bother me!

This country is on the verge of becoming a failed state. The next Trump will likely finish it off.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We have here a live demonstration of how much the modern GOP respects democracy: not at all. They are hell bent on installing a pro-corporate fascist theocracy. They are absolutely willing to engage in violence to achieve that goal.
 
0z79
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The concept of "action news" should be abolished, along with the Electoral College.

They're both very unhealthy for our civilization.
 
I want that sauce Morty! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah when the world hated the US because of Bush and especially re-electing him, half of america thought, why not vote for another asshole republican as president? I mean, what could go wrong.

The last 4 years were farking insane, he nearly started a nuclear war with north korea, a war with Iran, trashed every ally of the country, nearly crashed the world economy with his trade war bullshiat, ran a trillion $ deficit even before COVID, the COVID deficit for 2020 is farking $4 trillion and most of that money didnt even go to the people, it went to the ultra rich and his buddies. He cut taxes to the 1%, AGAIN. He licked the boots of every dictator on the planet. When COVID arrived, he didnt do shiat, didnt have a plan and because of that, 300 000 americans are dead and tens of thousands more will die between now and the end of january... and the MASKS ARE A CONSPIRACY bullshiat he started will kill thousands more in the next few years... He encouraged white supremacists when they murdered protesters. He trashed democracy. He put farking kids in concentration camps and separate them from their parents and he did it on purpose to traumatize people so immigrants wouldnt come here anymore. He put a literal christian taliban on the supreme court who wants to turn this country into a theocratic state where women have no rights.

And even after ALL THAT, he still got 68 million votes because 40% of americans think that they are the 1% or soon will be and they dont give a fark if people have to die or the country, the world and their future is ruined as long as they got their $$ right now.

A third of americans need therapy. Like years of therapy because they think their own little person is more important than everything else and they think that their actions will not affect them or someone they love ever. They are like mini Trumps. Nothing matters and they take zero responsability for nothing.

And there's the other third of america who apparently dont give enough of a fark to vote because eh, what could go wrong if a psychopath is in charge for 4 more years? Doesnt bother me!

This country is on the verge of becoming a failed state. The next Trump will likely finish it off.


Yeah, but why don't you tell me a reason to vote for Biden without mentioning Trump.

/s
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

0z79: The concept of "action news" should be abolished, along with the Electoral College.

They're both very unhealthy for our civilization.


Also "ATM machine"

/we can just call it subby's mom
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.