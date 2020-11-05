 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   This Post-Post Election Day thread goes to Eleven   (politico.com) divider line
861
    More: Live  
•       •       •

747 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 Nov 2020 at 10:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



861 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | » | Newest

 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good because the old one wouldn't load for me anymore
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Georgia flipped yet?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will this madness ever end?!?!?
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
spinaltap.jpg
 
The Department of Inadvisably Applied Magic [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's stepping down next year?!
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave up and drank. I had been doing so well all week.

Hopefully I get to buy some champagne after work tomorrow instead of whisky.

Okay, I'll probably buy the whisky too. I can't catch up on all the drinking I need to do with just champagne.
 
Ophaelin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray Charles - Georgia On My Mind (LIVE) HD
Youtube glggureA_Kk
 
Garaba
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booze gone, antifreeze looks tempting.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat. Remember the old days when we thought 9 was the one? Sigh...
 
average intelligence joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Has Georgia flipped yet?


Like 1500 gap with 10k votes left and buden pulling 60-79% of them.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaymondQGillet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we rip the knob off now? Please?
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to post this on Facebook
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RadiomanATL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those that missed the link, follow along here:

https://alex.github.io/nyt-2020-elect​i​on-scraper/battleground-state-changes.​html
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schoolhouse Rock- The Good Eleven
Youtube yYUoYJeANq4
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Has Georgia flipped yet?


They flipped around 1860

/We shouldn't have let them back in
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't you make ten a little longer? Make that the top number and make that a little longer?
 
jugglesfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just woke up from 5 day nap.  Did I miss anything?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Has Georgia flipped yet?


Almost 50k votes still uncounted, they're within about 1500 votes of one another.  Trend so far seems to be over half Biden on the late ones but who knows.
 
Modguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garaba: Booze gone, antifreeze looks tempting.


You farked up. You drink the antifreeze  first, get farked up, and use the alcohol to counteract the antifreeze before it kills you.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
elevenzies

GA: 1775 votes away from flipping to Biden
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garaba: Booze gone, antifreeze looks tempting.


deadhomersociety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
RadiomanATL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: dbirchall: Has Georgia flipped yet?

They flipped around 1860

/We shouldn't have let them back in


Some of us are making amends. We're about to flip for Biden.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Margin in PA is down to 26k. Philadelphia could end the presidential race tonight if it wanted to.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP is turning. Too late, but still amusing to watch. And it will cause a war between the party supporters and cult supporters.
 
TOY Moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, 11 I can count the number of threads on all my toes!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: dbirchall: Has Georgia flipped yet?

Almost 50k votes still uncounted, they're within about 1500 votes of one another.  Trend so far seems to be over half Biden on the late ones but who knows.


No, I hadn't looked in a bit - more like 10k.  Trump still ahead by 1500 or so
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found 14,000 votes for Kanye on Hunter Biden's laptop. Things are about to get very very yeezy.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't dust for vomit
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metvcdn.metv.comView Full Size

Flip for me!
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still don't see the votes declaring me president.

The polls were all wrong.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13 will be the lucky number. How much booze does everyone have?
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Has Georgia flipped yet?


If it happens, it'll be around midnight on the East Coast so Trump should be asleep.

I wonder if the staffers are dreading waking him up in the middle of the night to tell him, or drawing straws for chance to ruin his night.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RadiomanATL: For those that missed the link, follow along here:

https://alex.github.io/nyt-2020-electi​on-scraper/battleground-state-changes.​html


I so want Biden to pick up Alaska as a final 'fark you' to dumpy
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Has Georgia flipped yet?


Nope.  Biden has less than 2K to go though.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: Good because the old one wouldn't load for me anymore


I'm not surprise since it's over 2,000
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we started sucking each others dicks yet?
 
Edopode
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Almost 50k votes still uncounted, they're within about 1500 votes of one another. Trend so far seems to be over half Biden on the late ones but who knows.


1775 from what I saw last. Which... Almost amused me. Hopefully it closes out before the night is done, but I think that's it til morning.  Dunno. Still drinking. 4 day bender, wooo!
 
Deathbymeteor [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching CNN right now is incredibly tedious, yet kind of fun. Watching the margins shrink in real time. History is happening.
 
AxiomJackson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old Gods of Asgard - Take Control (Lyric Video)
Youtube k0QsHKH77MI
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: Will this madness ever end?!?!?


It doesn't appear so, the Nazis are rioting in Portland.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: The GOP is turning. Too late, but still amusing to watch. And it will cause a war between the party supporters and cult supporters.


And it will be best for us to let them fight it out without our assistance.
 
Kazan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYT has indicated that Fox news intends to call the election as soon as Biden goes ahead in Pennsylvannia


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have gone up to 11.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 861 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | » | Newest


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.