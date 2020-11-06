 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Retired contractor got his town to sell him vacant land for a dollar, knows carpenters, plumbers and electricians who'll donate labor, and is fundraising $300,000 to give a disabled veteran a brand new, fully accessible home   (wcvb.com) divider line
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If the land is free 300k is a bit high for a home. Methinks someone isnt as retired as he claims unless the house is quite large.
 
Kooj
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't see where his $300k "goal" is all for one house.
 
Kooj
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If he got anywhere near $300k, it would fund a few houses.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
handicapped accessible homes cost more. think about it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.