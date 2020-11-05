 Skip to content
(The Sun) Putin on the fritz? (possible nsfw content on page) (thesun.co.uk)
75
2908 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Nov 2020 at 6:30 AM



75 Comments
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If you think
you might be sick
and you want
to call it quits...
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Looks legitski.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Upvoted for the headline.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you're blue and you don't know where to go to
Why don't you go where fascism sits
Putin on the Fritz
Different types of fear, all day mole plants
With stripes and cut away stars for perfect fits
Putin' on the Fritz
Dressed up like a billion dollar pooper
Tweeting hard to keep out of the cooler
Super-duper
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good. Maybe he'll follow Rushbo out the door.

No big loss to humanity -- either of them. They're going to find a sh*tload of money in both cases.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trump is clinically insane and he's still in office. For now, anyway
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
HOTY material.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd. Normally we dont hear much palace intrigue inside of Russia.

Can some of our Fark Russian trolls contact their guys in the Kremlin and ask them to comment on this story?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Good. Maybe he'll follow Rushbo out the door.

No big loss to humanity -- either of them. They're going to find a sh*tload of money in both cases.


Money's not going to help Rush where he's going.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah ok 👌 🙄
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: If you think
you might be sick
and you want
to call it quits...


That's amore?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait for the "Swan lake" on the First channel.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: If you think
you might be sick
and you want
to call it quits...


PAAHAHA NAA RIIIIII!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Roshamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that explains this recent wrinkle

(Reuters) New bill set to expand Russian ex-presidents' immunity from prosecution
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if this is true then it makes me wonder how safe Snowden will be in Russia. I wouldn't put it past any new Russian leader to really treat Snowden as a pawn.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he really does have Parkinson's, he's not going to be around very long. I'd wager more than a few powerful people in Russia have a score to settle with him, and this is their opportunity.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Pootie and Donny can retire together. How sweet.
 
Publikwerks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when two former tyrants team up for zany adventures?
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Well, if this is true then it makes me wonder how safe Snowden will be in Russia. I wouldn't put it past any new Russian leader to really treat Snowden as a pawn.


Snowden might be towards the end of his usefulness with them anyway.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since we're making comparisons to the Man of Steel, I'd like to note that he too feigned weakness or illness to determine who might threaten his power.

Just sayin'.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: If you think
you might be sick
and you want
to call it quits...


That's amore?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: The Sun
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Paddy: moos: If you think
you might be sick
and you want
to call it quits...

That's amore?


*shakes tiny fist*
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Publikwerks: What happens when two former tyrants team up for zany adventures?
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x338]


Coming to Cinemax, "Shake N' Stroke."
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is true tho 2021 is shaping up to be a year of world healing.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope he enjoys a very long life with which to savour the disease.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Roshamon: I guess that explains this recent wrinkle

(Reuters) New bill set to expand Russian ex-presidents' immunity from prosecution


Yeah I would have called 110% BS on the whole thing but this.... this is weird. Like more than usual. Theres no coincidences in politics and especially not in russia.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just spotted a new gift to the world from Russia. NSFWish.

LITTLE BIG - S*ck My D*ck 2020 (Official Music Video)
Youtube 7tThYxp5kmk
 
Copperbelly watersnake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sun? You'll pardon me if I remain skeptical until we hear from another source.

Even if it is true, Putin will control who his successor is and it's sure to be someone who continues his policies.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... Trump has another country he can go be President of now at least.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father had Parkinson's for about 6 years before he died.   It a slow miserable way to go.  I wouldn't wish it on anyone.   I'm ok with it in this case.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Publikwerks: What happens when two former tyrants team up for zany adventures?
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x338]


On November 3, Donal Trump was asked to remove himself from his place of residence; that request came from his country. Deep down, he knew they were right, but he also knew that someday he would return. With nowhere else to go, he appeared at the home of his friend, Vladimir Putin. Can two washed-up presidents share a country without driving each other crazy?

Dun da-dun da-dun da-dun-da
Dun da-dun da-dun da-dun
Da-dun da dun da daaaaaaaaaa, dun-da-da dun da-daaaaa-da
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shuffling gait, no visible hand tremors. I don't speak Russian, so I can't tell if he has memory issues.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: Well... Trump has another country he can go be President of now at least.


At his first rally, he is met by a very stonefaced man in a $3000 suit who immediately says "So, do you haf my mah-ney?"

If Trump gets the boot, his debts start getting called in. He's not going anywhere near Russia.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the source I am going to wait until it truly gets reported by other than tabloids
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Trump move here?
Fark that! I'M not catering to his every whim.

I quit!"

- Vladimir "afraid of rainbow ice cream" Putin
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Publikwerks: What happens when two former tyrants team up for zany adventures?
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x338]


Orangeback Mountain?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gee, that's a shame.  Anyway, how you all doing? How's the families?
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Donnie's puppet master is going to "retire"??? What will he do without Vlad???

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess this explains why yesterday, the Russian gov wanted to give ex presidents immunity from prosecution
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SoFlaNative52: Donnie's puppet master is going to "retire"??? What will he do without Vlad???
[i.imgflip.com image 500x728]


Needs more Moscow Mitch
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Gee, that's a shame.  Anyway, how you all doing? How's the families?


Belligerant and numerous!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I love you, subby, I legit loled at the headline, first thing I've clicked on today.
 
Flurching
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: What happens when two former tyrants team up for zany adventures?
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x338]


Hey Donald! What's Pooty got that I don't?
Parkinsons
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Time, time, hear the bells chime
Over the harbor and the city
Time, one more vodka and lime
To help paralyze that tiny little tick, tick, tick, tick
 
zerkalo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kadyrov sharpening his knives
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess he's trying to avoid the Stalin treatment
 
schecter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 371x208] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Publikwerks: What happens when two former tyrants team up for zany adventures?
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x338]

On November 3, Donal Trump was asked to remove himself from his place of residence; that request came from his country. Deep down, he knew they were right, but he also knew that someday he would return. With nowhere else to go, he appeared at the home of his friend, Vladimir Putin. Can two washed-up presidents share a country without driving each other crazy?

Dun da-dun da-dun da-dun-da
Dun da-dun da-dun da-dun
Da-dun da dun da daaaaaaaaaa, dun-da-da dun da-daaaaa-da


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
