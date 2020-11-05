 Skip to content
(Twitter)   120,000. The number of people infected with a virus that was supposed to disappear 2 days ago   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Coronavirus is not here to play politics.
 
That's cause you didn't stop the vote when D2S was in the lead.  You know.  Up there in New Hampshire where Biden had 6 and D2S had 20?  Should have stopped the count there and let Il Douche breeze to the bigliest win ever.  The Covid would have been blown out to sea and eaten by sharks.
 
Stay out of Canada, please.
 
And the man responsible for this through his incompetence and inaction is this close to retaining his job.
 
It was supposed to be gone by Easter, I was told.

I guess the guy who said that was full of shiat, huh.
 
Literally Addicted: Stay out of Canada, please.


Up next: American migrant caravans headed for the Canadian border.
 
Okay guys we won you can stop pretending to be dead now. Um, guys?
 
Pick your response from the Trumpeteers:

"This is Fake News."

"I don't know ANYONE who has had COVID-19"

"These are old numbers and they were held back until now in order to make [Trump] look back and make it easier to steal the election from him"

"IT'S ALL CONNECTED!!!!"
 
If you remove fat people and those older than 60 from the statistics, it's killing at the same rate as the flu.

/I just don't care anymore. The obese and old can stay home and count the popcorn texture on their ceiling. I can't count it anymore.
 
