 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   The UK's new rapid Covid test missed at least 50% of cases   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2020 at 8:30 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mynameisnick [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i bet i could do that twice as rapidly.

sick!
not sick!
not sick!
sick!
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But, they where alpha errors no big deal, right?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damn.

One of the few cases where BoJo falling on his face isn't funny. A useful rapid test would be an incredibly good tool for getting control of this epidemic.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So take two tests. If they agree great. If they don't take a third.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

freakay: So take two tests. If they agree great. If they don't take a third.


What if all 3 don't agree?  On to the fourth?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Quick
Cheap
Accurate

Pick two.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hit submit too quick.

If it's 50-50 then taking two should give you a higher response, right?  My stats could be off.

All things equal you have a 25% chance of two positives or two negatives. You have a 50% chance of the two results being positive-negative. If you then take a third test you would reduce the percent chance, right?

God I can't think right now.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: freakay: So take two tests. If they agree great. If they don't take a third.

What if all 3 don't agree?  On to the fourth?


They don't have to all Agree. You basically play the odds on it. In all likelihood you are negative if two out three are negative with a 50-50 chance.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

freakay: Hit submit too quick.

If it's 50-50 then taking two should give you a higher response, right?  My stats could be off.

All things equal you have a 25% chance of two positives or two negatives. You have a 50% chance of the two results being positive-negative. If you then take a third test you would reduce the percent chance, right?

God I can't think right now.


If it is 50/50, and you take 2, you have a 50% chance of two matching answers.

So you take a third.

25% chance of three matching answers.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

freakay: American-Irish eyes: freakay: So take two tests. If they agree great. If they don't take a third.

What if all 3 don't agree?  On to the fourth?

They don't have to all Agree. You basically play the odds on it. In all likelihood you are negative if two out three are negative with a 50-50 chance.


Except why would you do that unless you were getting an unnecessary test?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Were there only false negatives?  Or were there false positives too?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

freakay: So take two tests. If they agree great. If they don't take a third.


A lot of the time, the cause of error in this kind of test is not random.  Taking a similar test twice in short succession -- especially with the same technician in the same place -- is likely to give strongly correlated biases, so you'll just get two wrong answers rather than one.
 
cefm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That'll be 50 quid, guvna.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What they're not telling you is 50% of the time it works 100%

Paul Rudd was the only good thing about Anchorman. Also, the network street fight. 10%.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
[Looks at label: Lucas Industries]

"Bloody hell"
 
CommonName2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What if the test misses things because your body is different at various points in the day? What if the thing it looks for isn't present at detectable levels unless your body is stressed?

The point is this test is only good for home-use as a possible warning sign. Like a thermometer. Billy Mays' kid should sell it on late-night infomercials.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On the other hand, even such a lousy test has some uses.  If negative results result in standard precautions, and positive results trigger enhanced precautions, it should reduce the propagation number significantly in that environment.  Whether that's a good cost-benefit trade needs more information, like what the alternatives are, and whether people can be trusted to keep the standard precautions after a negative result.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Literally worse than a coin flip. Wow.

This is why we don't skip the whole clinical trial thing.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: On the other hand, even such a lousy test has some uses.  If negative results result in standard precautions, and positive results trigger enhanced precautions, it should reduce the propagation number significantly in that environment.  Whether that's a good cost-benefit trade needs more information, like what the alternatives are, and whether people can be trusted to keep the standard precautions after a negative result.


If it was just prone to false positives, it could be useful in that way. But this test looks to be prone to false negatives, which means that, if you relied on this test to determine your level of caution, you are very, very likely to expose people to the virus.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.