 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Can we get in on this? Because I would really like to get in on this -   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

2645 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2020 at 9:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just probing Murdoch with a large metal object sounds like a good idea as well, if electrified steel even better.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Canada is not a perfect country, but by God the one thing we did right was keeping Murdoch out. That anti-hate speech provision put in when we redid the constitution in '82 proved a godsend.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too farking late. He should have been stopped in 1997
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut down Faux "News", yank his citizenship, and ship him on back to Australia;.
 
clinging2myguns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so it begins...
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Give us dirty laundry.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm perfectly happy with his empire being demolished for his manipulation of alternative facts - aka lies.
 
Snort
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stop linking CNN.  Especially when it's about anything other than CNN sucking.
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Snort: Stop linking CNN.  Especially when it's about anything other than CNN sucking.


This is about Fox sucking.

So suck it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This just started playing spontaneously from all the corners of the universe
Kool & The Gang - Celebration (Official Music Video)
Youtube 3GwjfUFyY6M
 
saywhat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Freedom of speech is essential to any democracy, but with any freedom or right there comes a certain amount or responsibility.  You can't scream "fire" in a crowded movie theater, and you should not be allowed to promote misinformation that gets people killed.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whitroth: Shut down Faux "News", yank his citizenship, and ship him on back to Australia;.


No farking way.  You bought him.  He's yours now.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

saywhat: Freedom of speech is essential to any democracy, but with any freedom or right there comes a certain amount or responsibility.  You can't scream "fire" in a crowded movie theater, and you should not be allowed to promote misinformation that gets people killed.


I wholeheartedly agree with this statement!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There is a limit to what you learn from probing Rubert Murdoch
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nirvana - The Man Who Sold The World (MTV Unplugged)
Youtube fregObNcHC8
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Comrades, we must eliminate Wrongthink, lest the fascists use it against us.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: [The man who sold the world]


Very, very appropriate song. *thumbs up* Bowie was still better
 
alice_600
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good let's Do this his own tabloids harassed people and destroyed evidence in a murder case.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stick a fork in him.
His 15 minutes are up
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.