 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   I don't like that kind of dog food .... don't serve it again, we good?   (foxnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

416 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2020 at 11:35 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, all of this people sticking guns in their waistbands, have they seen too many movies or are holsters more expensive than guns?
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...

That's not even a good lie.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I forgot to buy dog treats and am getting sad/annoyed looks from 2 canines wanting their bedtime snack...good thing I don't own a gun I guess.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Responsible dog owner?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Your dog wants steak, or a baffle.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

morg: So, all of this people sticking guns in their waistbands, have they seen too many movies or are holsters more expensive than guns?


A good holster is between $35 (molded plastic, for a specific model) and $200 (high quality custom leather).

$35 seems to be too much for a lot of people.

You can get cheaper, soft nylon, one-size-fits-many holsters but I wouldn't trust them to prevent this kind of thing.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bet it was a Glock, obviously one in chamber. No Safety. Glock trigger.  Liberal gun owner here and I will never understand why you would ever own a gun without a safety. And the whole one in the chamber for a civilian carrying is just silly to me.  I rarely carry, and if I do its safety on and Unloaded chamber (Israeli carry).  You're  never gonna be in a John Wick gun fight.  Any civilian would have plenty of time to draw and chamber a round.  Its a gun culture thing.  These clowns have been taking advice from navy seals and gun nut trainers.  It's just dumb.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good thing Fawkes didn't have a gun. He was super pissed when he recovered from his illness and started getting kibble again after a month of turkey and mashed potatoes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Put his foot on the edge of the bowl, flipped it up and dumped the kibble, and said, "The fark is this shiat?!"

If looks could kill.

/Today is Fawkes Day
//He came home with us this day in 2005
///Sweetest pup and best dog
////I miss him profoundly
 
mateomaui
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd be more impressed if the dog intentionally did it.
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bet he was askin for it......
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Bet it was a Glock, obviously one in chamber. No Safety. Glock trigger.  Liberal gun owner here and I will never understand why you would ever own a gun without a safety. And the whole one in the chamber for a civilian carrying is just silly to me.  I rarely carry, and if I do its safety on and Unloaded chamber (Israeli carry).  You're  never gonna be in a John Wick gun fight.  Any civilian would have plenty of time to draw and chamber a round.  Its a gun culture thing.  These clowns have been taking advice from navy seals and gun nut trainers.  It's just dumb.


That sounds exactly like what Lo-Pan would say to lull his enemies into a false sense of security.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well-regulated Militia for the win...
 
mcmnky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Bet it was a Glock, obviously one in chamber. No Safety. Glock trigger.  Liberal gun owner here and I will never understand why you would ever own a gun without a safety. And the whole one in the chamber for a civilian carrying is just silly to me.  I rarely carry, and if I do its safety on and Unloaded chamber (Israeli carry).  You're  never gonna be in a John Wick gun fight.  Any civilian would have plenty of time to draw and chamber a round.  Its a gun culture thing.  These clowns have been taking advice from navy seals and gun nut trainers.  It's just dumb.

That sounds exactly like what Lo-Pan would say to lull his enemies into a false sense of security.


Green-eyed typing detected.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Bet it was a Glock, obviously one in chamber. No Safety. Glock trigger.  Liberal gun owner here and I will never understand why you would ever own a gun without a safety. And the whole one in the chamber for a civilian carrying is just silly to me.  I rarely carry, and if I do its safety on and Unloaded chamber (Israeli carry).  You're  never gonna be in a John Wick gun fight.  Any civilian would have plenty of time to draw and chamber a round.  Its a gun culture thing.  These clowns have been taking advice from navy seals and gun nut trainers.  It's just dumb.

That sounds exactly like what Lo-Pan would say to lull his enemies into a false sense of security.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That dog wanted steak and it was NOT joking.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.