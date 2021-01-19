 Skip to content
(Politico)   The Number 10! We could count you again and again! You're the number of fingers we have and toes on our feet and the Election Day threads we greet
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
STOP THE THREAD COUNT!
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Will our long national nightmare come to a middle?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Somebody end this now!
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: STOP THE THREAD COUNT!


THIS IS AN ILLEGAL THREAD! ONLY COUNT LEGAL THREADS!
 
Agarista
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
HELP ME Gritty, you're my only hope!
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: STOP THE THREAD COUNT!


Where can I buy some Fark flags to put on my Prius?
 
minnkat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dark brew
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: STOP THE THREAD COUNT!


BAH GAWD KING! AS GAWD AS MY WITNESS, THIS COUNTRY HAS BEEN BROKEN IN HALF!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Best part of the news conference was when Trump said PA officials were letting ballots in 3 days after the election and the entire country checked their calendar to make sure they didn't lose a day.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I heard there was some sort of political contest happening?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Aerosmith - Big Ten Inch Record
Youtube gweUVWUYYQ8
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: STOP THE THREAD COUNT!


Lots of manufacturers artificially inflate their thread count anyway
 
FF Goose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do we have 5 people watching the ballot counter?  How do we know it is 10?

Lawsuit!
 
Deathbymeteor [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's 10!  Call the KO and give Biden the Championship Belt!
 
Derek Force
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm starting to get numb to all this drama.  I can only drink so much.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did y'all know 10 is really just a 1 and a zero?
 
Edopode
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wake sober, and I regret it immediately. Will this farking nightmare ever end?
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: STOP THE THREAD COUNT!


Big textile, pushing deregulation on thread counts.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: STOP THE THREAD COUNT!


The Count Censored
Youtube B-Wd-Q3F8KM
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Trump's lead in GA has dropped to 3,635.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Derek Force: I can only drink so much.


Pfft, coward!
 
carbide [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When does it become time to crack open our neighbours' heads and feast on the goo inside? Thread 11?
 
joyride75
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am here for this. Wish I didn't have to be, but...[broadly gestures at all this shiat]
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Agarista: HELP ME Gritty, you're my only hope!

Don't worry, we are getting there:
Boyz II Men - End Of The Road
Youtube zDKO6XYXioc
 
AxiomJackson [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Europe - The Final Countdown (Official Video)
Youtube 9jK-NcRmVcw
 
Deathbymeteor [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Agarista: HELP ME Gritty, you're my only hope!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/you asked for Gritty
//Gritty obliges
///at the cost of your soul
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: STOP THE THREAD COUNT!


We should only count the legal threads!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now he's trying to coax his loons into making this a nonpeaceful transfer of power.

Bring it, window lickers.
 
Almost Everybody Poops
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Watched that in the local station. He got cut the dark off then they stopped even carrying the end. Same with other two local stations. Pulled up the stream and he kept dronkngno. For quite awhile
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

carbide: When does it become time to crack open our neighbours' heads and feast on the goo inside? Thread 11?


OOPS. I didn't know we were waiting.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Every time he opens his mouth I hear "25th amendment, please."  That was insane.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Agarista: HELP ME Gritty, you're my only hope!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
10th time?

Is this...

[Youtube-The_Final_Countdown]?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

carbide: When does it become time to crack open our neighbours' heads and feast on the goo inside? Thread 11?



*spits out goo*

*attempts to reconstruct neighbors head*
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: STOP THE THREAD COUNT!


I was keeping up with the threads, I was reading them quite well. Very well. Beautiful threads. Then all these other threads start getting greenlit, and its like I magically all of a sudden fell behind reading them. I couldnt read them. No more threads. No more. And Im the best reader. Everyone knows I read good. My uncle at MIT said it. And some of these are not legal threads. And Im calling on Drew to denounce illegal threads. And we'll be going to court to get the threads stopped. *smokebomb*
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Agarista: HELP ME Gritty, you're my only hope!

[Fark user image 425x419]


That's RIGHT.  F*ck around and see.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Best part of the news conference was when Trump said PA officials were letting ballots in 3 days after the election and the entire country checked their calendar to make sure they didn't lose a day.


I missed that whole thing. He really said that?!

If he did, then 25th his demented ass.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But we in it shall be remembered,
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that posts on Fark with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne'er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen on Twitter now a-bed
Shall think themselves accursed they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That Farked with us upon Election day.
 
Tman144
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Come on Trump, become an hero. We know you've got it in you.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TortugaKat: Every time he opens his mouth I hear "25th amendment, please."  That was insane.


On 01/19/21, the GOP will lock Trump in his room, invoke the 25th, install Pence, and have him attempt to pardon every republican associated with the admin from the last 4 years (provided they didn't talk shiat after leaving).
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trump just sounded unhinged and very tired, that rambling presser looked... defeated.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
2, 10, 11! Eyes, fingers, toes!

Fark user imageView Full Size


In federal court, City, GOP and Democratic party come to agreement to allow up to 60 observers (up from current lower counts) into vote counting facility at Philadelphia convention center. Will still have to maintain 6' of separation from the tabulators, will still have to maintain 6' from each other.

As another person watching the proceedings said "What a big nothing burger."

Imagine a line of people, 720 feet long.
 
RadiomanATL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For the data geeks out there.

https://alex.github.io/nyt-2020-elect​i​on-scraper/battleground-state-changes.​html
 
wild9
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Keep pushing Georgia!!!!
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What? Subby? How could you forget.
2-10-11.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.