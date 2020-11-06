 Skip to content
(Fark)   Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. It's a big week: We're celebrating National Nachos Day, so class up a work of classic art with nacho goodness however you like: PShop/MSPaint/etc. Cheese the day and give us your best queso scenario   (fark.com) divider line
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Welcome ye Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This is an exciting week we've all been waiting a while for: We're celebrating National Nachos Day, so class up a classical work of art with some nacho goodness however you like - Photoshop, MSPaint, Giphy, IRL nachos on a picture, dealer's choice.

Make a Mona Nacho. Unveil a Venus d'Nacho. Whip up a Starry Nacho. Disclaimer: We're not responsible for any arrests for getting salsa on museum paintings. Cheese the day and give us your best queso scenario!

ALSO ATTENTION FARTISTS: The "Farketplace" starts on Saturday, November 7th for TotalFarkers and Monday, November 9th for all Farkers. You're all invited to link to your Etsy, eBay, Amazon or other online storefront to sell your goods. It can be pretty much anything legal: handmade décor, jewelry you made, scarves you knitted, hand-sewn footie pajamas, quilts, photography, artwork, hand-blown glass dragons, antiques... whatever fits. See last week's NotNewsletter for more info!

Hearty congratulations to last week's F'artiste contest winner, hebrides!

Contest Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: We're celebrating National Nachos Day so class up a classical work of art with some nacho goodness however you like - Photoshop, MSPaint, Giphy, IRL nachos on a picture, dealer's choice.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Here's my Cheese-erific Classic as an example:

Fark user imageView Full Size


FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past Fartiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

E-Brake: Fiction Fan: I didn't read the whole thing about the rules. Crud.
Leave up Venus, American Gothic and Birth of Adam if you must remove.

Aw, they're all really good but yeah just 3 entries are allowed per F'Artiste. Voting can be enabled on the 3 you picked but will leave the others up if that's ok with you as they're great.


Yea that's great but now that it'shiat the main can you enable voting for them? Thanks.
 
