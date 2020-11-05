 Skip to content
(Fortune)   Man behind billion dollar bitcoin transfer revealed. It was Uncle Sam   (fortune.com) divider line
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This isn't fishy at ALL.  Nope.  Not in any way.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: This isn't fishy at ALL.  Nope.  Not in any way.


The only fishy part is that they were able to transfer the funds out. Either the owner gave it up or Uncle Sam knows of a huge bitcoin wallet exploit. Then you are a farking moron if you still have money in bitcoin.
 
mrparks
‘’ now  

Intrepid00: Altimus Prime: This isn't fishy at ALL.  Nope.  Not in any way.

The only fishy part is that they were able to transfer the funds out. Either the owner gave it up or Uncle Sam knows of a huge bitcoin wallet exploit. Then you are a farking moron if you still have money in bitcoin.


Remember that one time the CIA was making money off selling drugs?
 
