 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida Man could have used a pregnant pause   (wfla.com) divider line
37
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1041 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2020 at 9:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a maroon...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I think florida man is stupid AF, this is very very sad.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be consistent and charge him with two counts of whatever violent crime
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What part of target confirmation do you not understand Florida man?
/pregnant wife, jeez this is just so bad
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is a sick society when it comes to "standing your ground"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least he was able to defend his castle. That's what is important.
So just keep copulating with that chicken, ladies and gentlemen of the gun owning section of society.
Enjoy the blood on your hands
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: As much as I think florida man is stupid AF, this is very very sad.


Really? Because I think it's total bullshiat.  I cannot envisage a scenario under which I accidentally discharge a firearm into my pregnant wife in a house with my 2-yo asleep in another room. I say premeditated murder of a person he couldn't stand to live with.  With the kicker of I bet that's not his kid she's pregnant with, because my scenario hangs together perfectly, and his is absurd.
 
xaldin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yaknow... these sort of things make me think if I was on a jury I'd find him for manslaughter or even murder II. I hear stuff at night. My initial reaction is not to shoot at it; but then I'm not a coward. The closest I ever came I put my hand on the pistol before we realized it was just the local bear trying the (locked) doors before wandering off.

Confirm your target. Know what is behind your target. Confirm the threat. Only then do you fire. Anything else is simply a reason why you never should have had a gun.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's one reason keeping guns in a family household isn't the brightest idea.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his name? Pistorius the South African blades-runner lives in Florida now?

Someone said shooting your wife makes you a crack shot.
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He warns people with guns to be careful when using deadly force. "

Yeah well, that's some good advice there sheriff.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible gun owner.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Well, at least he was able to defend his castle. That's what is important.
So just keep copulating with that chicken, ladies and gentlemen of the gun owning section of society.
Enjoy the blood on your hands


This.

This happens way more often than defending against an actual intruder. But the proponents of a gun in every hand will never take responsibility. They claim to be responsible owners but never take responsibility for pushing for everyone to have a gun. This schmuck believed the BS and now two more lives are gone.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says the man frantically called 911, telling dispatchers he accidentally shot his wife.

That's not what "accident" means.

This is so monumentally stupid I have to think it's murder.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deadsanta:
I cannot envisage a scenario under which I accidentally discharge a firearm into my pregnant wife in a house with my 2-yo asleep in another room.


I can. You wake up at 3AM to a noise. You are not really awake. But you are fearful enough to "need" a gun handy.
This happens a lot.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: lolmao500: As much as I think florida man is stupid AF, this is very very sad.

Really? Because I think it's total bullshiat.  I cannot envisage a scenario under which I accidentally discharge a firearm into my pregnant wife in a house with my 2-yo asleep in another room. I say premeditated murder of a person he couldn't stand to live with.  With the kicker of I bet that's not his kid she's pregnant with, because my scenario hangs together perfectly, and his is absurd.


This. My first thought was "I hope they do a paternity test, just in case there's motive".
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: As much as I think florida man is stupid AF, this is very very sad.


Yeah... Sad. He had a gun and decided checking to see who he killed wasn't important.

So basic gun safety is to 'get scared' and empty the magazine?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Well, at least he was able to defend his castle. That's what is important.
So just keep copulating with that chicken, ladies and gentlemen of the gun owning section of society.
Enjoy the blood on your hands



Uh okay? My wife would probably have killed me before I got the trigger lock off though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep farking that chicken, but this is obviously a DV situation that he is trying to play off as an accident.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: deadsanta:
I cannot envisage a scenario under which I accidentally discharge a firearm into my pregnant wife in a house with my 2-yo asleep in another room.


I can. You wake up at 3AM to a noise. You are not really awake. But you are fearful enough to "need" a gun handy.
This happens a lot.


Sadly, this is a very common occurrence. Always know what you're firing at, and what is behind what you're firing at. Unfortunately lots of people break this rule, including police when they're under stress.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nothing worse than a pussy with a gun in his hand.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

deadsanta: lolmao500: As much as I think florida man is stupid AF, this is very very sad.

Really? Because I think it's total bullshiat.  I cannot envisage a scenario under which I accidentally discharge a firearm into my pregnant wife in a house with my 2-yo asleep in another room. I say premeditated murder of a person he couldn't stand to live with.  With the kicker of I bet that's not his kid she's pregnant with, because my scenario hangs together perfectly, and his is absurd.


years ago my sister had a BFF who shot and killed her husband in TX, claiming she though tsomeone was breaking in. they were going through a bitter divorce. they didn't even cuff her, much less charge her.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PunGent: Another responsible gun owner.


"Weird Al" Yankovic: Off The Deep End - Trigger Happy
Youtube rN6avab0fIY
 
jpinard1 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What if this guy just wanted to shoot his wife?  How convenient huh?  Frantic call to 911 "oops".
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hai guyz Oscar Pistorius here! Remember me? What's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not jumping to any conclusions but the circumstances do not exactly check out
 
puzzled
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"He was asleep. He thought there was an intruder in the house heard noises. He reached over to feel for his wife, and unfortunately, what he felt turned out to be his dog," Sheriff Snyder said.

https://cbs12.com/news/local/martin-c​o​unty-man-fatally-shoots-wife-mistaking​-her-for-an-intruder
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: deadsanta: lolmao500: As much as I think florida man is stupid AF, this is very very sad.

Really? Because I think it's total bullshiat.  I cannot envisage a scenario under which I accidentally discharge a firearm into my pregnant wife in a house with my 2-yo asleep in another room. I say premeditated murder of a person he couldn't stand to live with.  With the kicker of I bet that's not his kid she's pregnant with, because my scenario hangs together perfectly, and his is absurd.

years ago my sister had a BFF who shot and killed her husband in TX, claiming she though tsomeone was breaking in. they were going through a bitter divorce. they didn't even cuff her, much less charge her.


Yeah they should investigate.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just another responsible gun owner.

He actually did that kid a favor.
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

puzzled: "He was asleep. He thought there was an intruder in the house heard noises. He reached over to feel for his wife, and unfortunately, what he felt turned out to be his dog," Sheriff Snyder said.

https://cbs12.com/news/local/martin-co​unty-man-fatally-shoots-wife-mistaking​-her-for-an-intruder


Wait, he ALSO has a dog that could potentially make noise anywhere in the house and he still fired?  He is either monumentally stupid even by Florida standards or it was murder.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: Keep farking that chicken, but this is obviously a DV situation that he is trying to play off as an accident.


How exactly does that change anything?  Hey!  My woman needs to be my slave/slut I need a gun to make sure she is in the kitchen making me a sammich!

You are seriously trying to argue that's less egregious than "I'm scared!  EMPTY THE CLIP! RELOAD! EMPTY THE CLIP AGAIN!

Heres what happened from an objective standpoint: possession of a gun allowed for a situation where someone died in a situation they WOULD HAVE BEEN PERFECTLY SAFE IF THERE WAS NON GUN PRESENT.

"But but knife UK bullshiat"

Is something only uttered by someone who has never used a knife on another human being.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was going to say something.  But everything I had to say has been covered by everyone above.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

puzzled: "He was asleep. He thought there was an intruder in the house heard noises. He reached over to feel for his wife, and unfortunately, what he felt turned out to be his dog," Sheriff Snyder said.

https://cbs12.com/news/local/martin-co​unty-man-fatally-shoots-wife-mistaking​-her-for-an-intruder


Woof, that's ruff!
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: What's his name? Pistorius the South African blades-runner lives in Florida now?

Someone said shooting your wife makes you a crack shot.


I was going to accuse him of using the Pistorius defense.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One of the few friends I have who is a significant gun owner keeps his bedroom gun in his nightstand. The AMMO for that gun is in his closet, because if you wake up and hear something, you could be shooting before you're even awake. And if you need to be shooting that quickly because an intruder has gotten to your bedroom door, you're already screwed.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

deadsanta: lolmao500: As much as I think florida man is stupid AF, this is very very sad.

Really? Because I think it's total bullshiat.  I cannot envisage a scenario under which I accidentally discharge a firearm into my pregnant wife in a house with my 2-yo asleep in another room. I say premeditated murder of a person he couldn't stand to live with.  With the kicker of I bet that's not his kid she's pregnant with, because my scenario hangs together perfectly, and his is absurd.


The "oh well, accidents happen" mentality when it comes to guns in this country is the reason I don't think anybody should have one.

It's bizarre and indefensible. The acceptable number of incidents like this is zero.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

puzzled: "He was asleep. He thought there was an intruder in the house heard noises. He reached over to feel for his wife, and unfortunately, what he felt turned out to be his dog," Sheriff Snyder said.


Florida baby-momma catches her man in bed with random b*tch, gets shot.

/Ruff night...
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Thisbymaster: Keep farking that chicken, but this is obviously a DV situation that he is trying to play off as an accident.

How exactly does that change anything?  Hey!  My woman needs to be my slave/slut I need a gun to make sure she is in the kitchen making me a sammich!

You are seriously trying to argue that's less egregious than "I'm scared!  EMPTY THE CLIP! RELOAD! EMPTY THE CLIP AGAIN!

Heres what happened from an objective standpoint: possession of a gun allowed for a situation where someone died in a situation they WOULD HAVE BEEN PERFECTLY SAFE IF THERE WAS NON GUN PRESENT.

"But but knife UK bullshiat"

Is something only uttered by someone who has never used a knife on another human being.


What are you ranting about?  Thisbymasterjust said that the guy is a liar, murdered his wife, and made up this bs accident story.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.