edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God works in mysterious ways.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Go figure
 
detonator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He did everything he could to not do ANYTHING on covid, and they still voted for him. If he pulls this out there's NO WAY things will get any better at all.
 
KidGoat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mamala always said Stupid is as stupid does.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They will die cursing Biden.
 
Edopode
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kinda why I lost any sympathy for american covid cases somewhere along the way. After a certain point they declared everyone else around them collateral damage by their firmly held beliefs, and their neighbors didn't take them seriously. These nutjobs can stand their ground because a kid is black, but the asshole coughing in other peoples faces in the middle of a pandemic was just nature taking it's course and a hoax.

No sympathy, no compassion, not even for their 'innocent victims' along the way.

fark everything.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a step closer to figuring it out.
Although vital statistics (death certificates) are technically confidential, if you have acceptable reasons, you can still get them. I don't think it's a HIPAA issue any longer if somebody is dead any you want to know if it was covid or not. So....with a lot of research, you could find out what political affiliation somebody had who just died of covid.

/I hate maths so don't ask
 
J.Weise
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All you can eat face buffet?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In other words, people voting for trump are the primary recipients of a plague.

It's almost as if their god is trying to tell them something.
 
The Department of Inadvisably Applied Magic [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Epicedion: They will die cursing Biden.


As long as they die.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Employment rates in those areas will also be increasing as they'll need to hire replacement workers
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Excelsior: In other words, people voting for trump are the primary recipients of a plague.

It's almost as if their god is trying to tell them something.


The South also keeps getting skullfarked by hurricanes, rural Midwestern towns keep getting wiped off the map by tornadoes, largely-conservative towns in California keep burning to the ground...
 
mcmnky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a shame we just finished the census. It'll be ten years before those GOP districts get redrawn and lose seats because of the population drop.

I know the constitution says it has to be done at least every ten years, but can we have the census early if there's a significant population shift?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Public health officials need to step back, listen to and understand the people who aren't taking the same stance" on mask-wearing and other control measures, said Dr. Marcus Plescia of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

I don't think they're that difficult to understand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Excelsior: In other words, people voting for trump are the primary recipients of a plague.

It's almost as if their god is trying to tell them something.

The South also keeps getting skullfarked by hurricanes, rural Midwestern towns keep getting wiped off the map by tornadoes, largely-conservative towns in California keep burning to the ground...


Of course not, those things are all happening because some people are treating gay people like actual human beings, and we can't have that of cours!

/This is what religious nuts actually believe
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
thefeeherytheory.comView Full Size
 
emtwo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Excelsior: LordJiro: Excelsior: In other words, people voting for trump are the primary recipients of a plague.

It's almost as if their god is trying to tell them something.

The South also keeps getting skullfarked by hurricanes, rural Midwestern towns keep getting wiped off the map by tornadoes, largely-conservative towns in California keep burning to the ground...

Of course not, those things are all happening because some people are treating gay people like actual human beings, and we can't have that of cours!

/This is what religious nuts actually believe


No no no. When they happen to Republican areas, it's either a conspiracy by the Deep State liberal Illuminati, or unavoidable and natural so please give us money to rebuild.

Only tragedies that hit 'liberal' areas (ie places with a half- decent population density) are punishment for sins.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nurgle and Tzeentch have had way too much this year. Especially for a guy that is sloppy seconds from Slaanesh.

\nothing is obscure on Fark
\\Khorne seen warming up the blood and sharpening his ax on the Skull throne
 
shpritz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People dumb enough to vote for Trump are too stupid to protect themselves from a virus.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

detonator: He did everything he could to not do ANYTHING on covid, and they still voted for him. If he pulls this out there's NO WAY things will get any better at all.


images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Amateurs. This was where I voted.   https://www.riverfronttimes.com/newsb​l​og/2020/11/05/st-charles-poll-worker-w​ith-covid-19-worked-election-day-and-d​ied
 
LindenFark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was very important for Trump's re-election efforts that he convince his followers that he wasn't doing a bad job on Coronavirus. His plan was to lie that 1) it wasn't that bad and 2) any mitigation protocols that are at all inconvenient aren't necessary.

My hope is that win or lose, Trump's re-election is now a non-issue, and that Trump's GOP enablers no longer care about his approval rating, have no reason to keep pushing this false narrative and, if not actively help, stop impeding experts efforts to address the pandemic.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What happened to the Obvious tag?

Also,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And we still can't call them stupid because that offends them.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: Nurgle and Tzeentch have had way too much this year. Especially for a guy that is sloppy seconds from Slaanesh.

\nothing is obscure on Fark
\\Khorne seen warming up the blood and sharpening his ax on the Skull throne


I'm pretty sure this shiat has even Slaanesh going, "Ewwww WTAF??"
 
anfrind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: Employment rates in those areas will also be increasing as they'll need to hire replacement workers


Unlikely.  The economy will slow down, due to all of the people who are no longer spending money because they're dead, and thus the total number of jobs will go down.
 
anfrind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nidiot: And we still can't call them stupid because that offends them.


Let them be offended.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's really very simple.

Those are the areas that believed most deeply in Trump.
Those are the areas that listened when he said things like "No masks! Open everything! It's no worse than flu! I know more than the doctors!"
Those are, therefore, the areas not wearing masks, opening bars and churches and restaurants and stores.
Those are the areas who REALLY REALLY wanted Trump to win.

And those areas now cannot understand why he isn't.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: gozar_the_destroyer: Nurgle and Tzeentch have had way too much this year. Especially for a guy that is sloppy seconds from Slaanesh.

\nothing is obscure on Fark
\\Khorne seen warming up the blood and sharpening his ax on the Skull throne

I'm pretty sure this shiat has even Slaanesh going, "Ewwww WTAF??"


I was referring top Trump's life of partying, womanizing, whoremongering, sexual assaults, pedophilia, and possible incest (at least thoughts about it).

Not to a level that Slaanesh would even consider enough, but there is no such thing as too much with her, him...it. Anyway, a casual practitioner at best. Only showed up to the cult meeting when the drugs were free kind of guy. His friend Epstein on the other hand...
 
