(Reuters)   Dag nabbit, them barn doors just keep popping open. If only we could nail it shut, but no, we still want to use it   (reuters.com) divider line
MessyDwarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Has it reappeared with a new name yet?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BiblioTech [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And CNN just reported police are investigating an alleged plot  to attack convention center in Philadelphia where they are counting ballots
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This weekend is going to be a protest shiatshow, just like every other weekend since George Floyd was killed. If the election ballot counting isn't over by the close of business on Friday it seems likely the places where ballot counting is taking place will see the worst of all that.

/sad but true
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
350k sign up in a day? If even 5% actually organize and arm themselves this is a real problem.
 
