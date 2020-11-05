 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Working 80 hours a week for 40 hours of pay and being told that you have to pay $35,000 if you quit is bad for your mental health   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
17
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1075 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2020 at 5:35 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus, that's horrible.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What the hell, Canada? I thought you protected workers?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
hmm. no wonder so much Canada talent flees to 'murica. pfft. like we wanted Justin Bieber stinkin' up the joint.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If someone tried to stick me with a 35k bill for quitting a job, I'd laugh at them.  I probably wouldn't even stick around to get my last paycheck.

And I suffer from some pretty serious depression.  Money just isn't what triggers it.  So I do feel bad for this guy, don't get me wrong.

/I'm not going to tell any of you what triggers my suicidal ideations for the same reason I don't give loaded pistols to toddlers.  Just hedging my bet.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They didn't move from Hollywood to Canada because they liked the weather better, they did it because actors started getting jobs in Sacramento.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Various cruise lines seen taking notes, just in case they stay afloat.
 
Fissile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: What the hell, Canada? I thought you protected workers?


Canadian politician have been inspired by their more evolved counterparts to the South.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kudayta: If someone tried to stick me with a 35k bill for quitting a job, I'd laugh at them.  I probably wouldn't even stick around to get my last paycheck.

And I suffer from some pretty serious depression.  Money just isn't what triggers it.  So I do feel bad for this guy, don't get me wrong.

/I'm not going to tell any of you what triggers my suicidal ideations for the same reason I don't give loaded pistols to toddlers.  Just hedging my bet.


hey man, a lot of us have suicidal depression's. Some of us are on medication some aren't. I don't know your circumstances, but I feel for you. One of the things that eases my mind is nature. You go out and take a long walk in the woods and shoot some pictures of some birds are mushrooms are trees and realize that there are still good things in the world and they're open to you. I wish you the very best of luck and don't leave, we need your input.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So you are saying there's a job opening in Canada?
 
huntercr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Former Disney animators see your 80 hours/week visual effects job and chuckle.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What mindset do you have to be in to sign a contract with a $35,000 penalty for leaving?  That just seems like a really, really dumb thing to do.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: What the hell, Canada? I thought you protected workers?


The dream of Canada far exceeds the reality of Canada
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: kudayta: If someone tried to stick me with a 35k bill for quitting a job, I'd laugh at them.  I probably wouldn't even stick around to get my last paycheck.

And I suffer from some pretty serious depression.  Money just isn't what triggers it.  So I do feel bad for this guy, don't get me wrong.

/I'm not going to tell any of you what triggers my suicidal ideations for the same reason I don't give loaded pistols to toddlers.  Just hedging my bet.

hey man, a lot of us have suicidal depression's. Some of us are on medication some aren't. I don't know your circumstances, but I feel for you. One of the things that eases my mind is nature. You go out and take a long walk in the woods and shoot some pictures of some birds are mushrooms are trees and realize that there are still good things in the world and they're open to you. I wish you the very best of luck and don't leave, we need your input.


that's..."or mushrooms, etc. This damn machine doesn't like my Jersey accent.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Nadie_AZ: What the hell, Canada? I thought you protected workers?

The dream of Canada far exceeds the reality of Canada


I heard somebody had an abortion in Canada too.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: What mindset do you have to be in to sign a contract with a $35,000 penalty for leaving?  That just seems like a really, really dumb thing to do.


"I want to make movies"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: What mindset do you have to be in to sign a contract with a $35,000 penalty for leaving?  That just seems like a really, really dumb thing to do.


Desperate. Visual arts graduates are a dime a dozen.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: What the hell, Canada? I thought you protected workers?


this isn't work, it's a hobby!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.