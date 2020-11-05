 Skip to content
(Cole and Marmalade)   Bean and Chickpea, the purrfect ingredients for Caturday
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.net
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Baby Girl, also known as "The Notorious B.G" is glad that I'm back to post in Caturday threads and that other kittens are still being rescued like she was.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/she's spoiled rotten as she should be
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

RBF SAYS HI......


RBF SAYS HI......
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi everybuddy😺  Thought I'd pop in & say "hi" while I had a moment. I missed most of last Caturday so hope that all are well.
And if anyone is still waiting on a dvd of The Princess Bride table read please text or email me.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

Goober Pea says hi too!


Goober Pea says hi too!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: Hi everybuddy😺  Thought I'd pop in & say "hi" while I had a moment. I missed most of last Caturday so hope that all are well.
And if anyone is still waiting on a dvd of The Princess Bride table read please text or email me.


i.chzbgr.com
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sleepy Finneganator.

Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
ponsonby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Sleepy Finneganator.

[Fark user image 850x637]


THURSDAY FINNEGAN - a special treat!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ponsonby: Mudd's woman: Sleepy Finneganator.

[Fark user image 850x637]

THURSDAY FINNEGAN - a special treat!


Fark user image
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: almostsane: Hi everybuddy😺  Thought I'd pop in & say "hi" while I had a moment. I missed most of last Caturday so hope that all are well.
And if anyone is still waiting on a dvd of The Princess Bride table read please text or email me.

[i.chzbgr.com image 500x375]


Thank you! And your dvd is being mailed tomorrow for sure 😻
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

oa330_man: Baby Girl, also known as "The Notorious B.G" is glad that I'm back to post in Caturday threads and that other kittens are still being rescued like she was.

[Fark user image 850x553]

/she's spoiled rotten as she should be


We're glad to have you all back! ♥♥
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
katecarrutherscom.files.wordpress.com
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Sleepy Finneganator.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Finnegan is SO handsome!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
sayingimages.com
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: Mudd's woman: Sleepy Finneganator.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

Finnegan is SO handsome!


Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
ponsonby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
ACK!  I got out of the thread last Monday too early to wish Happy Birthday to Lilyspad and Cranki Andi!

Hope you both had wonderful days!

Fark user imageView Full Size


And, And, AND...is tomorrow your LAST day of work, Lilyspad?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
img.memecdn.com
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ponsonby: ACK!  I got out of the thread last Monday too early to wish Happy Birthday to Lilyspad and Cranki Andi!

Hope you both had wonderful days!

[Fark user image 409x324]

And, And, AND...is tomorrow your LAST day of work, Lilyspad?


Maybe you should join wooday next time then :-)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 375x750]


Such striking eyes!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

oa330_man: Baby Girl, also known as "The Notorious B.G" is glad that I'm back to post in Caturday threads and that other kittens are still being rescued like she was.

[Fark user image 850x553]

/she's spoiled rotten as she should be


Hi Baby Girl!

She's very pretty!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Autodave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is GoofySunny85's SO. I have been mostly a lurker here for many years. I know a lot of you here enjoy her picture and meme post here. She is gonna be offline for a while.

Last Sunday she woke up with heartburn and nausea, which is not uncommon for her. Regular meds didn't seem to help and by Sunday night she also had pain in the tops of her shoulder and down her left arm. We checked her blood sugar and is was high (previously diagnosed as pre-diabetic.) I took her to an after hours clinic attached to a nearby hospital. Her blood pressure was high so, with her symptoms, they did an EKG. They didn't like the EKG so they put her in a wheel chair and wheel her to the ER.

A horde of medical people swarmed her and did more EKG's, started an IV, did Chest X-rays and gave her multiple pills and injections. The decision was quickly made to transport her to a larger hospital nearby with a cath lab. She rode by ambulance there.

They found multiple blockages and stents were going to be ineffective. Her heart was only pumping half its normal volume. Tuesday morning she had a quadruple coronary artery bypass graft. The surgery went well and her heart is back to normal volume. She didn't need any drugs to support her heart post-op which was a surprising but welcomed sign. Her pain levels were very high and it was a long time before they let me see her. With the Covid stuff they have limited visiting hours, but I was allowed to be with for several hours.

I dunno why I am telling you all this, but I know Caturday and Woofsday are an important stress release for her. She is gonna be in the hospital for a while and then have a long recovery at home. I know she loves the pictures and stories of all your furry friends. I hope you will all post lots for her to see in the coming weeks. Thank you for letting me vent a little here.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Autodave: This is GoofySunny85's SO. I have been mostly a lurker here for many years. I know a lot of you here enjoy her picture and meme post here. She is gonna be offline for a while.

Last Sunday she woke up with heartburn and nausea, which is not uncommon for her. Regular meds didn't seem to help and by Sunday night she also had pain in the tops of her shoulder and down her left arm. We checked her blood sugar and is was high (previously diagnosed as pre-diabetic.) I took her to an after hours clinic attached to a nearby hospital. Her blood pressure was high so, with her symptoms, they did an EKG. They didn't like the EKG so they put her in a wheel chair and wheel her to the ER.

A horde of medical people swarmed her and did more EKG's, started an IV, did Chest X-rays and gave her multiple pills and injections. The decision was quickly made to transport her to a larger hospital nearby with a cath lab. She rode by ambulance there.

They found multiple blockages and stents were going to be ineffective. Her heart was only pumping half its normal volume. Tuesday morning she had a quadruple coronary artery bypass graft. The surgery went well and her heart is back to normal volume. She didn't need any drugs to support her heart post-op which was a surprising but welcomed sign. Her pain levels were very high and it was a long time before they let me see her. With the Covid stuff they have limited visiting hours, but I was allowed to be with for several hours.

I dunno why I am telling you all this, but I know Caturday and Woofsday are an important stress release for her. She is gonna be in the hospital for a while and then have a long recovery at home. I know she loves the pictures and stories of all your furry friends. I hope you will all post lots for her to see in the coming weeks. Thank you for letting me vent a little here.


Hi Autodave, Hope things are going well with GoofySunny85's recovery! Please don't be shy about the updates. We miss her!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay! It are Caturday. I needs me some comfort. Cray-cray stuff at work..my neighbor sanding his house for the last 2 hours with a palm sander...Murder Hornets on the other side fo the wall..

Eli the Bitey has been fed, as he refuses to acknowledge the time change. He has been a bit better in the morning, only coming in the "Mmmm?" At me 30 mins before alarm o clock. I wouldn't mind so much if I were actually sleeping through the night..
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Autodave: This is GoofySunny85's SO. I have been mostly a lurker here for many years. I know a lot of you here enjoy her picture and meme post here. She is gonna be offline for a while.

Last Sunday she woke up with heartburn and nausea, which is not uncommon for her. Regular meds didn't seem to help and by Sunday night she also had pain in the tops of her shoulder and down her left arm. We checked her blood sugar and is was high (previously diagnosed as pre-diabetic.) I took her to an after hours clinic attached to a nearby hospital. Her blood pressure was high so, with her symptoms, they did an EKG. They didn't like the EKG so they put her in a wheel chair and wheel her to the ER.

A horde of medical people swarmed her and did more EKG's, started an IV, did Chest X-rays and gave her multiple pills and injections. The decision was quickly made to transport her to a larger hospital nearby with a cath lab. She rode by ambulance there.

They found multiple blockages and stents were going to be ineffective. Her heart was only pumping half its normal volume. Tuesday morning she had a quadruple coronary artery bypass graft. The surgery went well and her heart is back to normal volume. She didn't need any drugs to support her heart post-op which was a surprising but welcomed sign. Her pain levels were very high and it was a long time before they let me see her. With the Covid stuff they have limited visiting hours, but I was allowed to be with for several hours.

I dunno why I am telling you all this, but I know Caturday and Woofsday are an important stress release for her. She is gonna be in the hospital for a while and then have a long recovery at home. I know she loves the pictures and stories of all your furry friends. I hope you will all post lots for her to see in the coming weeks. Thank you for letting me vent a little here.


Do you think she needs/would like anything to help pass the time in the hospital? Or at least make her stay a little more comfortable?

And I hope she continues to get better --
And you know you can vent all you need to here.

: - )
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Autodave: This is GoofySunny85's SO. I have been mostly a lurker here for many years. I know a lot of you here enjoy her picture and meme post here. She is gonna be offline for a while.

Last Sunday she woke up with heartburn and nausea, which is not uncommon for her. Regular meds didn't seem to help and by Sunday night she also had pain in the tops of her shoulder and down her left arm. We checked her blood sugar and is was high (previously diagnosed as pre-diabetic.) I took her to an after hours clinic attached to a nearby hospital. Her blood pressure was high so, with her symptoms, they did an EKG. They didn't like the EKG so they put her in a wheel chair and wheel her to the ER.

A horde of medical people swarmed her and did more EKG's, started an IV, did Chest X-rays and gave her multiple pills and injections. The decision was quickly made to transport her to a larger hospital nearby with a cath lab. She rode by ambulance there.

They found multiple blockages and stents were going to be ineffective. Her heart was only pumping half its normal volume. Tuesday morning she had a quadruple coronary artery bypass graft. The surgery went well and her heart is back to normal volume. She didn't need any drugs to support her heart post-op which was a surprising but welcomed sign. Her pain levels were very high and it was a long time before they let me see her. With the Covid stuff they have limited visiting hours, but I was allowed to be with for several hours.

I dunno why I am telling you all this, but I know Caturday and Woofsday are an important stress release for her. She is gonna be in the hospital for a while and then have a long recovery at home. I know she loves the pictures and stories of all your furry friends. I hope you will all post lots for her to see in the coming weeks. Thank you for letting me vent a little here.


Dude, this is why we call ourselved the "Caturday Family". This is where it is safe to post rants, sorrows, joys, and all the emotional stuff. And Cat pictures and stories of courses. Personally I feel priveledged that you made the effort to come here and let us know what is going on. Please call on the power of Caturday if you need it. Even if it's just to pop in for some good listening eyes.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 375x750]

Such striking eyes!


BooBoo and Khaleesi are quite beautiful, the most photogenic kitties I've had the pleasure of being enslaved to.....  😻  🕉
 
Autodave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I posted the previous message in the Woofsday thread earlier. I am headed back the the hospital to see her for whats left of visiting hours. I won't have much time to check in, but I will CUOTT when time allows (still reading last Caturday). Also here is a pic of Doobie, our neighbors very friendly tiny cat.
Fark user image
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Autodave: I posted the previous message in the Woofsday thread earlier. I am headed back the the hospital to see her for whats left of visiting hours. I won't have much time to check in, but I will CUOTT when time allows (still reading last Caturday). Also here is a pic of Doobie, our neighbors very friendly tiny cat.
[Fark user image 850x637]


Take care of yourself my dear, and feel free to come back and chillax with us. We promise to keep you company while you eat.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday, CrankiAndi!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday, lilyspad!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss Lady Lu Lu wearing a tutu on Halloween
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Autodave: This is GoofySunny85's SO. I have been mostly a lurker here for many years. I know a lot of you here enjoy her picture and meme post here. She is gonna be offline for a while.

Last Sunday she woke up with heartburn and nausea, which is not uncommon for her. Regular meds didn't seem to help and by Sunday night she also had pain in the tops of her shoulder and down her left arm. We checked her blood sugar and is was high (previously diagnosed as pre-diabetic.) I took her to an after hours clinic attached to a nearby hospital. Her blood pressure was high so, with her symptoms, they did an EKG. They didn't like the EKG so they put her in a wheel chair and wheel her to the ER.

A horde of medical people swarmed her and did more EKG's, started an IV, did Chest X-rays and gave her multiple pills and injections. The decision was quickly made to transport her to a larger hospital nearby with a cath lab. She rode by ambulance there.

They found multiple blockages and stents were going to be ineffective. Her heart was only pumping half its normal volume. Tuesday morning she had a quadruple coronary artery bypass graft. The surgery went well and her heart is back to normal volume. She didn't need any drugs to support her heart post-op which was a surprising but welcomed sign. Her pain levels were very high and it was a long time before they let me see her. With the Covid stuff they have limited visiting hours, but I was allowed to be with for several hours.

I dunno why I am telling you all this, but I know Caturday and Woofsday are an important stress release for her. She is gonna be in the hospital for a while and then have a long recovery at home. I know she loves the pictures and stories of all your furry friends. I hope you will all post lots for her to see in the coming weeks. Thank you for letting me vent a little here.


Thank you for posting on Caturday too. Please keep us updated whenever possible!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
