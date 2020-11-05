 Skip to content
 
(Hard Boiled News)   It was a real sour note   (hardboilednews.com) divider line
906 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2020 at 10:05 PM (27 minutes ago)



WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
maybe they can hit the brown note...
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't fret; they'll find 'em.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Inconsolable.
 
don't understand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Don't fret; they'll find 'em.


And I hope they string 'em up!
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rich boomers' version of Precious Moments™ collectible figurines. Can't Hardly Playboys with dozens of pricey fancy lollipops on display...
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
$100k? So, both of them?

Reads on... 13. So not that far off.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who leaves unattended custom LP at a rest stop?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wah wah says the owner
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
hmmm they took just the one pallet with the extra valuable guitars, makes me wonder if this may be an inside job or at least an employee tipped someone off but it otherwise not involved.
 
TimeWithWalrus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Either these will be found very quickly indeed, or they will not be found for years, and not anywhere in North America.

Depending on if the perpetrators are smart or stupid criminals. Personally, I can't imagine the fence operation that could move them.

It is just possible in today's insane world that someone hates Gibson, corporate retailers and the people who place pre-orders with them. Or maybe they just think Tool sucks, and on that we would agree.

I feel no sympathy at all for anyone involved since this overpriced signature cash grab crap is beyond ridiculous.

Especially from a guitarist who can only play Dmin drones with the mud setting at max. Did I mention Tool sucks?
 
Watubi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"we feel this person knew exactly what to look for and when"

No, the thief was pissed that the randomly chosen pallet at the back of the truck contained low volume production signature guitars that will be nearly impossible to fence.  Now that it made it to the news, they'll be found in a ditch somewhere.  And all the internet tribalists that can't think for themselves will say that's where Gibsons belong
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: Rich boomers' version of Precious Moments™ collectible figurines. Can't Hardly Playboys with dozens of pricey fancy lollipops on display...


Yeah, lot of Boomers are Tool fan...

That's sarcasm.

But hey, you got to talk about Boomers and managed to make use of that witty-to-you analogy that you had been sitting on.

Congrats.
 
