(Austin News KXAN)   Fifteen Texas kindergarteners found playing with a rabid bat. This raises an important question. WTF? Who the hell plays with a rabid bat?   (kxan.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chinese?

*ducks*
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kindergartners. Seriously.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image 850x481]


Done in one. I'll get the lights.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't have a new pandemic when you're still using the one you already have!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: Kindergartners. Seriously.


Seriously. I would be shocked if a kindergartner knew:
A) What rabies was
B) How to identify a rabid animal

Granted the supervisors should've been watching a bit closer, but our elementary school playground was MASSIVE and we could easily sneak away from supervision if we wanted to.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image 850x481]


He didn't know.  Thought it was fake.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image 850x481]


It was a rubber bat. Just for show.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBH I don't know what a rabid bat looks like vs a non rabid. I kind of don't fark with bats in general
 
Kaeru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are kids so suicidal right from the start? It's almost like they know something that we don't.....
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the baseball also rabid?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who the hell plays with a non-rabid bat?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Birthday Party - Release the Bats
Youtube 8J8Ygt_t69A

I'd like to thank the Farker who posted this.  I think of it every time I think of....  Bats.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
" WTF? Who the hell plays with a rabid bat? "

Well apparently someone was the grade school fun damper.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not even the most dangerous kind of bat you can play with...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_F9C​x​SmGOM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3CsO​x​5U9Gs
 
usernameguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

educated: You can't have a new pandemic when you're still using the one you already have!


We have a pandemic at home!
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
South park - Mickey Mouse and Randy fuck a bat
Youtube 3BLER7MQm4k
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Great. Here comes Covid -20
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Texas kindergarteners play with rabid bats.

Hell, 30 Helens know that.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bats have very small fine teeth they can nip you and you won't even realize.
 
Origin_of_the_Feces
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Video exists of the incident? So someone was like "Hmm, do I stop those kids from playing with a potential disease vector, or do I film the kids playing with the potential disease vector. Guess I better pull out my phone."
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image 850x481]

Done in one. I'll get the lights.


I would have been sorely disappointed if it wasn't done in one.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was it a wooden bat or aluminum?
 
hammettman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who the hell wants to play with a rabid bat?

Elementary school kids looking to up their game by moving up from playing with rabid squirrels, rats.
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is what Ty Cobb used, long before cork and steroids.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're just trying for herd immunity.  It's all the rage these days.

Three in the US have lived without a vaccine...it's just a numbers game at this point and we should be willing to sacrifice for the good of everyone else.

/s
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image 850x481]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomsdayaddams [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image 850x481]

He didn't know.  Thought it was fake.


Username is relevant?
 
tekmo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rabies is a Democratic hoax to stop kindergartners from voting.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are rabid bats playful? They look like pretty cute little guys to me, but I'm not about to start playing games with them. I installed bat houses on the property this year, but apparently I waited too long and they have migrated for the winter. I guess I'll see how playful they are in the spring!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Seriously. I would be shocked if a kindergartner knew:
A) What rabies was
B) How to identify a rabid animal


*Slow hand raise*

By the time I was in kindergarten I had been very thoroughly told never to touch wild animals in case they were sick, never to approach dogs that were alone, and how to pull off my parents' car and stop it if they became compromised behind the wheel (stroke or heart attack were cited). Among many other 'how to stay alive' tidbits.

How to identify a rabid animal, nah. But I was told, very clearly, stay away and never touch.

/a microbat roosted on my apartment complex recently
//I took a pic and made sure it flew out the following night
///no local bat rescues sadly
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Should never have tested it.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The bar now is to be mildly surprised they actually found the kids.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe this is evolution at work getting humans used to bat diseases? The very smartest, best and brightest, survival of the fittest and all that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There was a thread about this in TFD yesterday afternoon.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The toy industry isn't what it used to be. When I was a kid, we had these to play with:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seven--count 'em, seven!--weapons in one! "OMA" stood for "One Man Army."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rabies is not to be messed with
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
hey kids! free rat!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: The toy industry isn't what it used to be. When I was a kid, we had these to play with:

[Fark user image 850x564]

Seven--count 'em, seven!--weapons in one! "OMA" stood for "One Man Army."


Cool.

All we had to play with was a LAW tube. Until middle school anyhow, then we graduated to actual weapons. (beyond grade school stuff like wrist rockets and BB guns.)
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Parents used to warn kids away from coming in contact with rabid animals by telling the about the dozens of shots you'd need afterwards. But now the vaccine is like four doses. It's harder to scare the kids.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's Manor. They're... a little "unsophisticated", shall we say, although Austin is trying to make it a bedroom community.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: scottydoesntknow: Seriously. I would be shocked if a kindergartner knew:
A) What rabies was
B) How to identify a rabid animal

*Slow hand raise*

By the time I was in kindergarten I had been very thoroughly told never to touch wild animals in case they were sick, never to approach dogs that were alone, and how to pull off my parents' car and stop it if they became compromised behind the wheel (stroke or heart attack were cited). Among many other 'how to stay alive' tidbits.

How to identify a rabid animal, nah. But I was told, very clearly, stay away and never touch.

/a microbat roosted on my apartment complex recently
//I took a pic and made sure it flew out the following night
///no local bat rescues sadly


bless your heart you had some excellent parents. our mom would gather us three times a year for a 'if we all plunge into the water while in the car i'm saving your father, because he's the head of the household'. yes, mom repeated that chant several time a year every year. she was in touch with her walking paycheck.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jtown: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x1082]


They couldn't publish a joke like that today, due to political correctness.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: Jack Sabbath: The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image 850x481]

He didn't know.  Thought it was fake.

Username is relevant?


No, it's Jack Sabbath. Can't you read?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Explains the voting in Texas though
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How else do you play batminton?
 
hchaos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm betting subby doesn't have kids and doesn't remember being one.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A couple years ago, my mom's friend died of rabies. They don't know for sure where her friend contracted it. Speculation was a bat got in the house. Apparently some small bat bites or scratches can appear really minor. By the time they diagnosed rabies, the disease had progressed too far. Horrible way to go.
 
