(Vox)   Alcohol and carbs got America through election night. And the night after that. Tonight looks about the same   (vox.com) divider line
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
sushi and sake, waiting for results.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...and the day before election day.  And the day before that...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm making a pizza and grabbing a bottle of Cab.  So, yes.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've gained at least 5 pounds since Election Day.

/username checks out
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I went shopping today for Draino, and was surprised that it's sold out at all he local stores closest to my house.

This CAN'T be a coincidence.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's November. I'm spiking my turkey gravy now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
