 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   2020 is a banner year for invasive species. First it was the murder hornets, now it's the Australian spotted jellyfish, which is the size of a beach ball and capable of damaging boats   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

375 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2020 at 5:05 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd have called them chazzwazzers
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just imagine how bad their jellyfish problem was before they lost direct access to the Adriatic.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's with the picture of the big vagina in the story at the bottom?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


not to worry
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, we got a head start on that last year here in PA.  The spotted lanternfly.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We're not winning this battle right now, but the spiders sure do seem happy to eat as many as they can.
 
tekmo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: I'd have called them chazzwazzers


Nah mate, that's a right blobberywobble.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bring on the kaiju already...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Oh, we got a head start on that last year here in PA.  The spotted lanternfly.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

We're not winning this battle right now, but the spiders sure do seem happy to eat as many as they can.


I've got a near permanent web - sort of a door knob, railing, windowsill mega web, - and a presumably well fed spider as well.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Oh, we got a head start on that last year here in PA.  The spotted lanternfly.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

We're not winning this battle right now, but the spiders sure do seem happy to eat as many as they can.


They're coming after our wine!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Welcome to one of the many fun effects of global warming and international traffic: species being where they didn't evolve to be.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Oh, we got a head start on that last year here in PA.  The spotted lanternfly.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

We're not winning this battle right now, but the spiders sure do seem happy to eat as many as they can.


Yeah they are now in nj and them things are not shy about showing us the dance of their people.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.