(Patch)   You snooze, you lose. Lose your bud, lose your gun, lose your scooby snacks   (patch.com) divider line
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I've been assured by fark weed-noggins that you drive better while high and weed doesn't cause crime at all. In fact, weed reduces crime according to them!!

Stay off the streets and do you're farking narcotics at home, dopers.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit, Steve, you had one job...

Fun Lovin' Criminals - Scooby Snacks (Uncensored Video)
Youtube gWOFtixfies
 
FalseRagnarok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police tweet uses emojis like a seasoned MLM hun.
 
bongon247 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: But I've been assured by fark weed-noggins that you drive better while high and weed doesn't cause crime at all. In fact, weed reduces crime according to them!!

Stay off the streets and do you're farking narcotics at home, dopers.


I'm an advocate of cannabis.  And for once I agree with you.  The pills, the gun, all the weed, for ducks sake.

Stay off the far king streets.  If you kill my kid, my wife, or anyone else that I love because you are stupid?
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bongon247: abhorrent1: But I've been assured by fark weed-noggins that you drive better while high and weed doesn't cause crime at all. In fact, weed reduces crime according to them!!

Stay off the streets and do you're farking narcotics at home, dopers.

I'm an advocate of cannabis.  And for once I agree with you.  The pills, the gun, all the weed, for ducks sake.

Stay off the far king streets.  If you kill my kid, my wife, or anyone else that I love because you are stupid?


Not to mention driving while half asleep every morning while trying to get your caffeine fix with steaming hot liquid in a styrofoam cup!
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You snooze, you learn. You lose, you learn. Lose your bud, you learn. Lose your gun, you learn. Lose your scooby snacks, you learrrnnnnn.

/ftfy
/isnt that ironic?
/a little too ironic?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

symptomoftheuniverse: bongon247: abhorrent1: But I've been assured by fark weed-noggins that you drive better while high and weed doesn't cause crime at all. In fact, weed reduces crime according to them!!

Stay off the streets and do you're farking narcotics at home, dopers.

I'm an advocate of cannabis.  And for once I agree with you.  The pills, the gun, all the weed, for ducks sake.

Stay off the far king streets.  If you kill my kid, my wife, or anyone else that I love because you are stupid?

Not to mention driving while half asleep every morning while trying to get your caffeine fix with steaming hot liquid in a styrofoam cup!


Why am I not seeing the 2 posts you are replying to?
 
bongon247 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: symptomoftheuniverse: bongon247: abhorrent1: But I've been assured by fark weed-noggins that you drive better while high and weed doesn't cause crime at all. In fact, weed reduces crime according to them!!

Stay off the streets and do you're farking narcotics at home, dopers.

I'm an advocate of cannabis.  And for once I agree with you.  The pills, the gun, all the weed, for ducks sake.

Stay off the far king streets.  If you kill my kid, my wife, or anyone else that I love because you are stupid?

Not to mention driving while half asleep every morning while trying to get your caffeine fix with steaming hot liquid in a styrofoam cup!

Why am I not seeing the 2 posts you are replying to?


It might be because it's abhorrent1, and you have him ignored.  Maybe, rightfully so.
 
bongon247 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

symptomoftheuniverse: bongon247: abhorrent1: But I've been assured by fark weed-noggins that you drive better while high and weed doesn't cause crime at all. In fact, weed reduces crime according to them!!

Stay off the streets and do you're farking narcotics at home, dopers.

I'm an advocate of cannabis.  And for once I agree with you.  The pills, the gun, all the weed, for ducks sake.

Stay off the far king streets.  If you kill my kid, my wife, or anyone else that I love because you are stupid?

Not to mention driving while half asleep every morning while trying to get your caffeine fix with steaming hot liquid in a styrofoam cup!


Let alone hung over, ie. still drunk....
 
